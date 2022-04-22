Court rejects Paramus school bus driver's appeal of 'excessive' sentence for fatal crash

A state appeals court Friday rejected a bid by a former Paramus school bus driver who argued his prison sentence was too "excessive" for causing a Route 80 bus crash in 2018 that left a teacher and student dead.

A two-judge panel in New Jersey Superior Court's Appellate Division dismissed arguments by Hudy Muldrow that a Morris County judge was grossly unjust when he improperly weighed the aggravating and mitigating factors at his February 2020 sentencing. The judges also rejected claims by Muldrow, 81, of Woodland Park, that he should have never been given a consecutive sentence due to his age.

"The court did not abuse its discretion with regard to the three consecutive terms," the judge wrote in the decision. "The judge imposed them in light of the seriousness of the defendant's conduct and the extreme harm inflicted on numerous victims."

Muldrow was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to reckless vehicular homicide, assault by auto and child endangerment in December 2019. Under the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss 21 counts of assault by auto.

Muldrow was taking a group of 44 fifth-grade students and teachers from East Brook Middle School in Paramus to Waterloo Village, a historic community in Byram, for a field trip on May 17, 2018 when the crash took place. Muldrow admitted he missed an exit and drove the bus "sideways" across three lanes of traffic and onto an "official use only" crossover into eastbound traffic when the bus was broadsided by a dump truck. The impact tore the bus cab from the chassis.

Jennifer Williamson Kennedy, 51, a teacher and 10-year-old Miranda Vargas, a fifth grader, were killed. Forty others were injured, including the truck driver, prosecutors said.

Muldrow is at South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County and is eligible for release on parole on May 19, 2024, with a maximum release date of 2027, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections. His attorney, Matthew Reisig, declined to comment on the decision, stating he had not yet discussed it with his client or his client's family.

Judges are required to consider aggravating and mitigating circumstances to come to an appropriate sentencing decision under the state's criminal code.

The appeals court judges declined Muldrow's argument that Judge Stephen Taylor erred when he considered an aggravating factor — his risk to reoffend — because he claims he will never drive again, according to the decision. Muldrow's license will be suspended for two years upon his release from prison, according to his record of judgment.

"The court's finding of aggravating factor three (risk to reoffend) is not improper because the factor can include an evaluation of more than just a defendant's criminal history," the judges stated, adding that his driving record was considered. Muldrow had no prior criminal history but had a driving abstract littered with citations and violations, including 14 license suspensions dating back to 1975 and a reckless driving citation weeks before the incident, the decision states.

Muldrow also ineffectively argued that the judge should have considered two mitigating factors that his conduct would unlikely reoccur and his character and attitude made it likely he would not commit another offense.

Had the judge found two additional mitigating factors and refused one aggravating factor, his sentence would have been reduced, Muldrow claimed.

The appeals judges also refused to consider Muldrow's age — he was 77 at the time of the crash — by citing a Supreme Court decision that ruled an older defendant who commits a serious crime "cannot rely on age to avoid an otherwise appropriate sentence."

Safety has been a priority of many lawmakers since a bus carrying students from Paramus was involved in a fatal crash in May.

The judges also struck down Muldrow's argument that the reckless vehicular homicide statute weighs heavily on driving while intoxicated and opined that anything less than drunk or drugged driving does not constitute the most severe form of recklessness. Muldrow was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

Judge Taylor, at the sentencing, spoke of Muldrow's recklessness, stating that it was "difficult to imagine the operation of a vehicle with (a) greater degree of recklessness." Despite Muldrow's innocent intent to make a U-turn, Taylor had said, doing so ignored the likelihood of harm. Taylor was not entirely satisfied Muldrow understood and accepted the consequences of his actions, the decision states.

Over two dozen fifth graders, teachers and parents have filed lawsuits, seeking damages for deaths or injuries that resulted in long hospital stays and psychological harm. Most of the complaints would hold the Paramus school district liable for hiring Muldrow and allowing him to drive a bus without proper oversight. Many of the cases are being consolidated, but they remain active.

A school bus carrying middle school students from Paramus was ripped from its chassis in an accident with a dump truck on Route 80 west. May 17, 2018. Mount Olive, NJ

The crash spurred a wave of legislation to boost school bus safety. Three months after the crash, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring new school buses be equipped with three-point lap and shoulder seat belts. In July 2020, Vargas' family championed, with the help of Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-Wyckoff, to pass the Moving Forward Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. The plan for three-point seat belts on new school buses failed in Congress.

