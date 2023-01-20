Court rejects prosecutors’ request to arrest Poltava Mayor Mamai

Oleksandr Mamai (right) may face up to 12 years in prison

A relevant decision was adopted by a court's close session.

However, the mayor was obligated to appear on the request of the court or the investigating prosecutor.

Poltava’s mayor was suspected of unauthorized disclosure of information about the Ukraine's Armed Forces or weapons sent to Ukraine by the allies. He will face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.

The investigation was initiated after Mamai published information with regard to the location of Ukrainian army units.

The mayor claims the data was open.

