Court rejects Trump’s urgent bid to keep lawyer’s records from special counsel

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
5
Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney
·1 min read

A federal appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to prevent special counsel Jack Smith from obtaining key documents from a lawyer for the former president related to the handling of sensitive national security records discovered at Trump’s Florida home last year.

The ruling effectively permits the Justice Department to circumvent Trump’s attorney-client privilege after a lower-court judge found that the documents likely contain evidence of a crime. That finding by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell on Friday triggers the “crime-fraud” exception to the usual attorney-client secrecy, the judge ruled.

Trump’s bid to appeal Howell’s ruling unfolded with extraordinary speed on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

After setting middle-of-the-night deadlines for filings in the dispute, a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday afternoon declined Trump’s request for a stay of Howell’s ruling, ordering attorney Evan Corcoran to provide records to a Washington-based grand jury assigned to the special counsel’s probe.

Recommended Stories

  • Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe races ahead with midnight court filings as DOJ targets Trump lawyers

    The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has stayed an order that would have compelled Evan Corcoran to testify again about the former president’s handling of the classified documents.

  • Appeals court backs DOJ, forcing Trump attorney to aid documents probe

    An appeals court rejected on Wednesday attempts by former President Trump’s legal team to challenge a Friday ruling ordering his attorney Evan Corcoran to produce documents related to the probe into the potential mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with special counsel Jack Smith and…

  • Federal Judge Concludes Trump Likely Misled Lawyers on Documents

    The judge’s decision sided with federal prosecutors seeking to bypass attorney-client privilege claims raised by a Trump lawyer.

  • Senate Republicans hatch a new scheme to overturn Arizona's elections

    The Arizona Senate is set to approve a bill that would allow 1,000 Maricopa County voters overturn the will of 1.5 million voters. Sure, that makes sense.

  • President Biden signs Josh Hawley’s bill to declassify intelligence on COVID-19 origins

    President Joe Biden said his administration “will declassify and share as much of that information as possible” while protecting national security.

  • Mitch McConnell Calls Senate GOP Colleagues As He Recovers From Fall

    The minority leader suffered a concussion and a minor rib fracture after falling during a super PAC event earlier this month.

  • Fox News producer says network coerced her testimony in Dominion case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Fox News producer filed a lawsuit accusing network lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony in a lawsuit accusing Fox of promoting Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. The accusations by Abby Grossberg, who has been Tucker Carlson's head of booking, appeared in complaints filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court. Grossberg said Fox put her on administrative leave on Monday, effectively ending her career there.

  • Air Force confirms 2 more Republican candidates whose records were improperly accessed

    The U.S. Air Force on Friday confirmed the names of two more Republican candidates whose military records were improperly accessed by a Democratic Party-aligned research firm.

  • Cooperating guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate's death

    A contrite Willie Hedden, the last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to civil rights violations and obstruction and testifying against his codefendants. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough gave Hedden, 44, a sentence nearly one-quarter the length of the 20 years she handed 31-year-old Alex Banta and Todd Sheffler, 54, for a violent attack on Larry Earvin, an inmate at Western Illinois Correctional Center, in May 2018. Hedden, an 18-year Department of Corrections veteran, admitted punching, stomping and kicking the 65-year-old Earvin, who was handcuffed behind his back, in the entryway to a segregation unit where there are no surveillance cameras.

  • BTAI: Important Data Readouts in 2Q23…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BTAI READ THE FULL BTAI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Multiple Data Readouts in 2Q23 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) lead development compound, BXCL501, is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials. We anticipate important data readouts from three trials in the second quarter of 2023: • Topline data is anticipated from the TRANQUILITY II trial of

  • The Windsor Framework will go down in history as a missed opportunity

    At the last general election, we promised to get Brexit done, protect the integrity of the internal market of the United Kingdom and put a stop to a foreign power – the EU – determining and dictating laws affecting the UK.

  • If JuJu Smith-Schuster wants No. 9, Matt Judon says he'll have to pay up

    JuJu Smith-Schuster wore No. 9 with the Chiefs before coming to New England, but it sounds like Matt Judon isn't interested letting the wide receiver take his jersey number.

  • Louisiana Republicans rally for Donald Trump on state Capitol steps

    Louisiana Republican Party Chairman Louis Gurvich said the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump is political persecution.

  • Republican Jewish Coalition leader blasts ‘offensive’ state party tweet, image

    The CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition blasted an “offensive” tweet from the Michigan State Republican Party on Wednesday that used a photo from the Holocaust to criticize gun safety efforts. “This tweet by @MIGOP is absolutely inappropriate and offensive and should be taken down immediately,” Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks wrote on Twitter.…

  • Family lawyer: police shooting caught on video was execution

    The lawyer for the family of a man fatally shot by police after he allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a Virginia shopping mall called the death “an execution” after seeing video of the shooting for the first time Wednesday. Family of Timothy McCree Johnson viewed the body camera video for the first time at the invitation of the Fairfax County Police Department nearly a month after two officers shot and killed Johnson following a foot chase outside Tysons Corner Center, one of the busiest malls in northern Virginia. Attorney Carl Crews said nothing in the video shows anything to explain why officers would have reasonably feared for their lives when they opened fire.

  • Rudy Giuliani Has a Whole Lot of Excuses in Election Worker Defamation Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani and his lawyer appeared before a judge Tuesday to explain last-minute canceled depositions and delays turning over evidence in a defamation case brought by two Georgia election workers against former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Shows How Donald Trump 'Punks Everybody'

    "But we really shouldn’t be surprised, should we?” asked Steele, explaining how Trump used his well-worn playbook to shape the story of his expected arrest.

  • J.J. Spaun recalls Tiger Woods' hole out, just before Spaun does the same

    J.J. Spaun was thinking about that time Tiger Woods holed out on the 13th at Austin C.C. Then Spaun did the same.

  • Two English sports leagues are helping Muslim athletes observe Ramadan this year. Here’s how

    For Muslims, the month of Ramadan is both holy and hard. For Muslim athletes, observing Ramadan can feel almost impossible, since it requires them to practice and compete on an empty stomach without the ability to drink water or have a snack. “I want to be an example for children everywhere, showing them that you can thrive when challenged — fasting for Ramadan, for instance, but also going all out in the NBA playoffs,” wrote Enes Kanter Freedom in 2019 for The Washington Post, when he announced he’d be fasting during the NBA playoffs.

  • Fox News Gives Up on Silencing Tucker Producer Suing Them

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersA day after Fox News filed a complaint with the Supreme Court of New York to silence a Tucker Carlson producer currently suing the network, the conservative cable giant pulled an about-face on Tuesday.“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that… Plaintiff Fox News Network, LLC, hereby discontinues this proceeding, without prejudice, and without costs to any party,” Fox lawyers stated in a notice of discontinuance filed on Tuesday in the same court.Abby Grossberg, a se