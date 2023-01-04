Court rejects vehicular homicide appeal

Jan. 4—The 11th District Court of Appeals has rejected Christopher Gibbs' appeal of his aggravated vehicular homicide conviction.

Gibbs was convicted by a jury of one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to stop after an accident, third-degree felonies, and one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, in Feb., 2022, and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Gibbs appealed his conviction on two grounds: that his conviction was against the manifest weight of evidence, and that the trial court improperly sentenced Gibbs.

The appeals court reviewed the record and caselaw and found that Gibbs' assignments of error were without merit.

Gibbs was accused of crashing a vehicle into a motorcycle ridden by his brother, killing him.

The issue Gibbs raised with the evidence at the trial is there were no witnesses to the incident, according to the appellate opinion.

The opinion cited a variety of testimony tying Gibbs to the scene of the crash, along with other testimony, in denying the first grounds for appeal.

Gibbs' second grounds for appeal, that he was improperly sentenced, relied on two pillars, that the trial court did not properly weigh the purposes and principles of felony sentencing, and that the record did not support consecutive sentences on the felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

In the opinion, appeals judges admonished council in the 11th District, stating that the specified portion of the Ohio Revised Code Gibbs' attorneys sought to have his sentenced reviewed under do not apply.

The appeals court also found that Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder had sufficient justification for having consecutive sentences.