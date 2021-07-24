Court report for July 24, 2021

Keith Norman, The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·1 min read

Jul. 24—SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Mark Blumer, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Marshall Austin Bercier, 28, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, not possess or own firearms for 185 days, deferred imposition of sentence for 185 days (LeFevre).

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY

Shayleen Mystique Stanford, 29, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, submit to fingerprints, complete domestic violence course, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, one day, one day credit for time served (LeFevre).

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (TWO COUNTS)/THEFT OF PROPERTY

Corrine Tracy Harbaugh, 49, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, submit to fingerprints, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, 20 days, 20 days credit for time served.

RECKLESS DRIVING

Clifford D. Stoppleworth, 52, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for 360 days (Clark).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol attack suspect turned in by Bumble match

    A suspect linked to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol was caught this week after a match on the dating app Bumble turned him in to the FBI, according to a criminal complaint.Context: An unnamed Bumble user asked Andrew Taake of Houston, Texas, in January whether he was “near all the action,” to which he said he had been pepper-sprayed by police after protesting the result of the 2020 presidential election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Man killed in Boise’s West End after police shooting Saturday morning

    It is the first fatal officer-involved shooting by the Boise Police Department this year.

  • Should we be worried about insurtech valuations?

    Before we get into the nitty-gritty of our chats with newly public companies Kaltura, Couchbase and Enovix, let’s talk insurtech. In the last year or so we’ve seen a number of insurtech startups go public, including Root (auto insurance), Metromile (car insurance), and Lemonade (rental insurance). Recall that Root and Metromile began to trade after Lemonade, so their declines are not over a longer time horizon, but a shorter interval.

  • Health care for older immigrants sees momentum among states

    The Chicago woman's last full medical exam was in 2015 and she sees no options for care as a Mexican immigrant without permission to live in the U.S. She’s not eligible for Medicare, Medicaid or Affordable Care Act coverage. Illinois is among a handful of Democratic-run states extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants in the country illegally, including seniors. The state, which became the first to offer a Medicaid-like program for older immigrants last year, used a new budget to expand the program.

  • Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law

    Rising anger over the policies of Hungary's right-wing government filled the streets of the country's capital on Saturday as thousands of LGBT supporters marched in the annual Budapest Pride parade. March organizers expected record crowds at the event, and called on participants to express their opposition to recent steps by populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government that critics say stigmatize sexual minorities in the Central European country. Budapest Pride spokesperson Jojo Majercsik said this year's march is not just a celebration and remembrance of the historical struggles of the LGBT movement but a protest against Orban's current policies targeting gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

  • Texas 10-Year-Old in Viral ‘Abuse’ Video Vanishes

    Texas Department of Public SafetyA Texas child seen last year in a viral video alleging sexual abuse has vanished—and authorities believe the disappearance is part of a deranged plot by the girl’s father.Ten-year-old Sophie Long was last seen on July 12 in Seguin, Texas, and is “believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Michael Long,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a statement, adding that the two “may be en route” to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico, or Argentina. “Michae

  • Couple robbed while unloading from trip, HPD says

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.

  • Shocking footage of supermarket brawl shows man in 'Spider-Man' costume going berserk and knocking out a female employee

    Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.

  • After a widow put her $1.5 million mansion on the market, a group of 'sovereign citizens' moved in, changed the locks, and tried to claim it as their own

    At least two of the squatters have since been arrested, including a dentist and a convicted sex offender, The Baltimore Sun reported.

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • The anti-Florida man voiced his opinion at a gas station. Now, he’s got a felony rap

    Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • My Rapist Got A 406-Year Prison Term. Here's What Happened When He Was Up For Parole.

    "The 'ski mask rapist' terrorized at least 25 women. The deputy DA called him 'arguably the most vicious and horrific serial rapist' in the county’s history."

  • Former salesman pleads guilty to role in doping racehorses

    A former sales representative for a Kentucky company that marketed a performance-enhancing drug used with racehorses pleaded guilty Friday to a criminal charge stemming from what federal prosecutors in New York called a "widespread, corrupt" doping scheme. Michael Kegley conspired with trainers, veterinarians and others to make misbranded drugs, secretly administer them to racehorses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion global racehorse industry, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, Kegley marketed SGF-1000, the same adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drug that Maximum Security was given when he briefly placed first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.

  • Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering

    A Philadelphia officer who appeared to delete video footage of an arrest from a suspect’s cell phone has been apprehended […] The post Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Raj Kundra: Indian millionaire embroiled in porn scandal

    Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, has been accused of running a porn production ring.

  • Body of Arlington firefighter was found in bathroom window, Mexican authorities say

    Arlington firefighter Elijah Snow was found dead Monday in Cancun. Mexican authorities say they’re continuing to investigate the circumstances.

  • 'See something, say something' site leads to road rage suspect

    The man's being accused of pointing a gun at a driver on Beltway 8 and shooting at him, and it was all caught on dashcam video.

  • An off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer admitted to threatening 3 tribal employees with a rifle, telling them he 'shoots first, asks questions later'

    Prosecutors said the tribal members tried to leave, but the off-duty CBP officer kept his rifle pointed at them and ordered them to come closer.

  • Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing. The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.