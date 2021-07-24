Court report for July 24, 2021

Jul. 24—SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Mark Blumer, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Marshall Austin Bercier, 28, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, not possess or own firearms for 185 days, deferred imposition of sentence for 185 days (LeFevre).

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY

Shayleen Mystique Stanford, 29, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, submit to fingerprints, complete domestic violence course, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, one day, one day credit for time served (LeFevre).

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (TWO COUNTS)/THEFT OF PROPERTY

Corrine Tracy Harbaugh, 49, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, submit to fingerprints, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, 20 days, 20 days credit for time served.

RECKLESS DRIVING

Clifford D. Stoppleworth, 52, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for 360 days (Clark).