Court Report: Skagit County cases focus on crimes against children

Apr. 24—The following criminal cases were heard this week in Skagit County Superior Court:

CHILD MOLESTATION

A 57-year-old Clear Lake man was charged Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court with 14 charges related to the sexual abuse of minors.

Todd Howard Dillard is charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of indecent exposure to a minor under age 14, two counts of attempted first-degree child molestation, one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and other charges related to the assault of three minor girls.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against him, some of the incidents date back to at least 2018.

The charges were brought to light recently after one of the children learned there were likely other victims, so she told her mother about the alleged abuse.

Prosecutor Branden Platter said he predicts additional charges will be filed.

Dillard is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $250,000 bail. Should he be released, he is to have no contact with minors under age 16.

LURING

A 73-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was charged Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of luring and one count of attempted child molestation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Roy Tom Floyd asked a child playing outside to come into his apartment on Wednesday. When she did, he allegedly locked the door behind her, exposed himself and grabbed her by the shirt to kiss her, court documents state.

The girl was able to escape and reported the incident to her mother, who called police.

Floyd is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $250,000 bail. Should he be released, he is to have no contact with minors under age 16 and cannot return to the apartment complex.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

