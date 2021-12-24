Court reports: Woman accused of murder in collision had history of DUI charges

Dec. 24—Prosecutors say the woman accused of hitting siblings JJ Malone and Caylee Brown on Panama Lane on Dec. 8 was driving under the influence.

It wasn't the first time suspect Lisa Core, 46, has been accused of a DUI.

Core has a rap sheet filled with prior DUI convictions and incidents stretching back to the early 2000s, according to court documents obtained this week.

The record begins in 2003. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said Core was arrested and convicted in Ventura County for possessing a controlled substance.

A year later, Core was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, during which she broke a glass window, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office report filed in Kern County Superior Court.

When the deputy asked if Core had been drinking, she said, "I had two King Cobras, two or three," referring to an alcoholic beverage. The deputy also noticed she had red, watery eyes and slurred speech.

"Based on my training, experience and observation of Core, I determined she was intoxicated to the point she could no longer care for her safety or the safety of others," the deputy said in the reports filed in court.

The allegations picked up again in 2009.

Core was driving to Highland Liquors around 7 p.m., when a sheriff's deputy pulled her over, according to a 2009 investigation report by the California Highway Patrol filed in court.

The CHP officer arrived in the areas of McCray Street and China Grade Loop and the deputy said he had been flagged down by motorists who directed his attention to Core's vehicle.

"Her vehicle was drifting all over the roadway and forcing other vehicles to take evasive action to avoid getting hit by Core's vehicle," said the CHP report filed in court.

The CHP officer wrote in his report he could smell alcohol on her breath, see her bloodshot and watery eyes and hear her slurred speech. Her blood-alcohol level was at 0.04 percent, below the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to the CHP investigation report. Core said she was actively taking Prozac and Xanax, according to the CHP court report.

Core said she was purchasing 60 soma pills for her mother-in-law, the report noted, which also said the CHP officer checked the suspect's purse and found 59 pills. Furthermore the report stated Core did not have a prescription for the soma, nor did the bottle have a prescription label on it.

According to a drug evaluation form filed in court, Core said she also had an energy drink with alcohol at 10 a.m. the morning of her arrest.

Core was arrested and pleaded no contest to drinking with a BAC above 0.08 percent. She was sentenced to three years of probation and fines in 2010, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.

Fast-forward to 2013, and Core was involved in an accident at East Roberts Lane and Manor Street, where she crashed into a light pole going about 45 mph, according to a 2013 report by the CHP filed in court.

Core admitted to drinking one glass of wine, and the CHP officer observed that she smelled of alcohol, and had red watery eyes and slurred speech, according to the 2013 CHP court report. A breath test showed a 0.12 percent BAC and 0.108 percent BAC, the CHP report added. According to the 2013 reports, Core said she took one pill each of Xanax, Vicodin and Effexor on the morning of her accident.

In October 2014, Core faced two additional allegations. The first incident, in Oct. 17, resulted from a Bakersfield Police Department officer responding to an accident and following a car that fled after hitting a pedestrian, according to a BPD offense report filed in court. Though the officer determined Core was not involved in hitting the pedestrian after questioning her, he noticed she didn't have a valid license. She was charged with driving without a license, according to Kern County Superior Court.

The next incident occurred Oct. 28, 2014, after a BPD officer saw her vehicle tabs expired in March 2012, according to a BPD offense report filed in court. After pulling her over, the officer found she was driving with a license that only allowed her to travel to and from a place of employment or DUI program activities, and that her car must have a court-ordered ignition interlock device, the BPD offense report said.

The officer said in the BPD offense reports her car was not equipped with an interlock device, nor could Core produce vehicle insurance. According to the officer's report, Core said her car was impounded the previous week, which was why the car she was driving didn't have an interlock device.

There was no court record indicating she had responded to the 2014 allegations until her most recent arrest on suspicion she killed JJ Malone and Caylee Brown on Dec. 8.

Core is due back in court Jan. 4.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @idesai98.