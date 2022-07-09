Court resolutions, July 9, 2022

Jul. 9—Marcus D. Adams, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, to 365 days, with 10 days on work release and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and victim impact panel classes, have his driver's license suspended for 180 days and pay all other court costs and fees.

Joseph Ruiz Alvarado Jr., sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for escape, to 12 months in jail, with 92 actual days and 184 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Lagina Bell, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine, to 18 months suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Dashawn Orlando Brown, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for resisting law enforcement, to 30 months, with six months in jail, 12 months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 87 actual days and 174 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Desiree Glenn, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, to 30 months, with 180 days in jail, 426 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 67 actual days and 134 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Bruce Liggin, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement, to 30 months on the operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more charge, with 558 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation. On the other two charges, to 12 months each on in-home detention. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant has four actual days and eight days of jail time credit served. He was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, have his driver's license suspended for 180 days and pay all other court costs and fees.

Shannon E. Lusher, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for an amended count of possession of a narcotic drug, to four years suspended to supervised probation, with four actual days and five days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Terry Rhinebarger, sentenced in Howard County Superior Court 4 for false informing and possession of a syringe, to 180 days on supervised probation for the false informing charge, with two actual days and four days of jail time credit served. On the possession of a syringe charge, to 24 months all suspended to supervised probation, with seven actual days and 14 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run consecutively. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, pay restitution and pay all other court costs and fees.