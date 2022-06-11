Court resolutions, June 11, 2022

Jun. 11—Brenda K. Ballard, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 54 days in jail, with 27 actual days and 27 days of good time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case.

Joseph Harris, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 477 days, with 294 days in jail, 183 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 147 actual days and 147 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for all court costs and fees.

Sandra Johnson, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 365 days, with eight days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with four actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Mary E. Majors, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, to 30 months on each charge, with 12 months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 16 actual days and 32 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to report to probation for drug and alcohol reporting requirements, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Deshawn Travion Mason, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for resisting law enforcement as a lesser included offense and possession of marijuana, to 365 days on unsupervised probation on the resisting law enforcement charge and to 180 days of unsupervised probation on the possession of marijuana charge, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Saxon D. Simmons Jr., sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more, to 18 months, with six days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with two actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The defendant's driving privileges were suspended for one year, and he was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Amanda C. Spence, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for residential entry, to two years, with six months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees. Upon successful completion of probation, the defendant can also petition to have her charge reduced to a misdemeanor.

Michael Curtis Stanley, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, to two years all suspended to unsupervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees and have his driving privileges restricted. The charge may be changed to a misdemeanor upon successful completion of probation.

Robert Andrew Tucker, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, to 18 months on both charges, with 180 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 90 actual days and 180 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Curtis Williams, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for domestic battery, to 913 days, with 365 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with four actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to complete the MRT program and have no contact with the victim, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.