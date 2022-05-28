Court resolutions, May 28, 2022

May 28—Ian Anthony, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 365 days, with 198 days in jail and the balance on in-home detention, with 99 actual days and 99 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to return to probation upon release from jail.

James Bryan Copeland, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, to 365 days on the criminal trespass charge, with 144 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation. On the disorderly conduct charge, to 180 days, with 144 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation. Those sentences will run concurrently, and the defendant has 72 actual days and 144 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a domestic violence education and prevention course, pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay for all other court costs and fees.

Jamie Dwayne Corbin, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months, with six months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation for each charge. Those sentences will run concurrently, and the defendant has 52 actual days and 104 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Kody Key, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to four days in jail, with two actual days and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant's probation was also extended for another year, and he was ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.

Steven Landrum, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 180 days in jail, with 20 actual days and 20 days of good time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to return to probation upon release from jail.

Michael McCartney, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 365 days in jail, with four actual days and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with two actual days and two days of good time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Jessica L. Moore, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months, with six months in jail, six months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 96 actual days and 192 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Felipe Renee Rangel, sentenced in Howard County Superior Court IV for resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, to one year suspended to supervised probation on the resisting law enforcement charge and 60 days suspended to supervised probation on the operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license charge. Those sentences will run concurrently, and the defendant has 117 actual days and 234 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.