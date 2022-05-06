Court resolutions, May 7, 2022

May 6—Luke R. Gentry, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for resisting law enforcement, to 545 days, with 10 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with five actual days and 10 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to complete a Driving Without a License Program, undergo a substance abuse treatment assessment and pay all other court costs and fees.

Alexis James, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for false informing, to one year all suspended to supervised probation, with two actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Troy S. Liggin, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for invasion of privacy, to 12 months all on work release, with 77 actual days and 154 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to never possess or own a firearm, as well as pay all court costs and fees.

Kayla R. Stahly, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for operating while intoxicated-endangerment and driving while suspended, to 24 months all suspended to supervised probation on the operating while intoxicated-endangerment charge and 12 months all suspended to supervised probation on the driving while suspended charge, with four actual days and eight days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all other court costs and fees.

Randall R. Sturgill, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, to 12 years, with six years suspended on supervised probation, four years on work release and two years on in-home detention on both charges, with 387 actual days and 516 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant reserves the right to seek a sentence modification, and he was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Marc Sutherland, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for residential entry, to 30 months, with 12 months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 84 actual days and 168 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Todd Toney, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for unlawful possession of a legend drug, to 18 months, with six months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

David Tucker, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months, with six months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with nine actual days and 18 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees, and the defendant reserves the right to request the conviction be reduced to a misdemeanor upon successful completion of the sentence.

Tana Wilder, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 80 days in jail before returning to probation, with 40 actual days and 40 days of jail time credit served.