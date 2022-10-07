Court resolutions, Oct. 8, 2022

Oct. 7—Michael Wayne Conner, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine, to 24 months, with six months in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Joshua Lee Day, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine, to 30 months, with 12 months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 177 actual days and 354 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Quinton P. Dixon, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for child molest, to six years, with two years in jail, two years on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 16 actual days and 21 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to register as a sexual offender and pay all other court costs and fees.

Timothy L. Gabbard, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for violation of driving conditions and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, to 60 days all suspended to supervised probation on the violation of driving conditions charge and 365 days all suspended to supervised probation on the operating while intoxicated-endangerment charge, with 22 actual days and 44 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently with each other but consecutively with another unrelated charge. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, have his specialized driving privileges revoked, have his driver's license suspended for one year and pay all other court costs and fees.

James Dillon Gunter, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for invasion of privacy, to two years supervised probation, with 115 actual days and 230 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Jeffrey Lee Hoover was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 on two counts of possession of methamphetamine. On the first count, to 18 months, with nine months on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 216 actual days and 432 days of jail time credit served. On the second count, to 18 months, with 44 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 22 actual days and 44 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run consecutively with each other. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Adam Walker Thomas, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for auto theft and possession of methamphetamine, to two years on both charges, with 18 months on in-home detention and six months suspended to supervised probation. Those sentences will run concurrently with each other but consecutively with another unrelated charge. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Courtney N. Wilson, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of a narcotic drug, to 18 months all suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.