Court resumes with preliminary hearings and pretrials

Sep. 8—A Stillwater man recently charged with possession and distribution of child pornography is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Chargers were filed against Donald Lett in June following an investigation by Stillwater Detective Sherae LeJeune reported receiving an electronic notification May 13.

Bond was set in the amount of $75,000 and Lett filed an application for indigent defense. Attorney Royce Hobbs is now representing Lett.

He is scheduled for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing before Judge Katherine Thomas.

Prelim date rescheduled for Stillwater man charged with second-degree rape and engaging in sexual communication with minor by use of technology

Jarrod Patterson, 19, was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Thursday, but the date was stricken and rescheduled for Oct. 29.

Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown made contact with the victim's mother Feb. 3 at the Sheriff's Office. It was alleged that Patterson had been caught with a 13-year-old minor.

He was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing before Judge Thomas, but she recused herself.

Bond was set at $30,000, and Patterson remains in the Payne County Jail.

Drumright man charged with first-degree manslaughter scheduled for pretrial Friday

Christopher Collier was charged with first-degree manslaughter DUI, or in the alternative, of first-degree manslaughter driving a motor vehicle left of center.

It was alleged he had crossed the centerline and or DUI and struck and killed Cushing resident Curtis Sams.

Collier was reportedly driving 38 in a 35 mph zone. He also went left of center, prompting the alternative charge, which was added in May.

After his preliminary hearing, it was determined there was enough probable cause that a crime had been committed by Collier.

Collier pleaded not guilty and will appear Friday morning in court before Judge Phillip Corley.

Stillwater man charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse scheduled for a continued pretrial

Charles Cartwright was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse June 3, 2020.

He had a preliminary hearing before Judge Michael Kulling, who found probable cause that Cartwright committed the crime of sexual abuse against a minor child.

He is being represented by Richard Johnson and the state is being represented by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent.

The minor child testified less than a year ago that she was provided alcohol by Cartwright, and then he allegedly sexually assaulted her on three different occasions.

In Aug. Cartwright appeared before Corley and his bond was modified to say Cartwright can only have contact with minors under 18 that are living in his house.

He will be in court Friday afternoon before Judge Corley for his third continued pretrial.