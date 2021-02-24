Court has returned after many cancellations due to weather

Feb. 24—Troy Joseph Harrison was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019.

Harrison was supposed to have a jury trial this week but due to the pandemic it was postponed.

He appeared in court Tuesday for a motion hearing to determine if the testimony of the child victim could be used in court.

Stillwater man charged in fatal shooting appearing in court

Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal, 31, of Stillwater, was charged with first-degree murder or the alternative of manslaughter in the first-degree. He was also charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

The alleged shooting happened in July of 2019, and Doyal has been held in the Payne County Jail since his arrest, and he is being held without bond.

Doyal was supposed to have a jury trial in August but that date was stricken because his attorney Royce Hobbs was concerned about the pandemic.

His trial date was rescheduled for January, that date was stricken due to all jury trials being postponed for the pandemic.

Doyal will have a Burks Hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa man charged with murder is appearing in court

James Josiah Ramos was charged with second degree murder or the alternative of manslaughter in the second degree.

Noah Montague was charged with felony murder in the same case.

They were charged in the death of a Perkins woman that overdosed on drugs that were allegedly bought from Montague.

They will appear in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing.