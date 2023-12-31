Court to review CJ Community Plan

Dec. 31—The Walker County Criminal Justice Community Plan (WCCJCP) will be before the the County Commissioners Court for review and approval when they meet in regular session 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

This plan is formally known as the Walker County Criminal Justice Community Plan and is prepared by the Coordinator Sherri Pegoda, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator. The purpose of the plan is to identify gaps in services regarding criminal justice issues. The Criminal Justice Division of the Governor's Office (CJD) requires that Criminal Justice Community Plans be developed and maintained by counties and regions throughout Texas.

The document outlines the efforts of many in Walker County that are concerned with assuring that any gaps in services are closed, thus making our community a safer place to live and work. It is with grateful acknowledgement that the names of those involved in the process of developing this Plan are listed in the section entitled Community Planning Team.

The WCCJCP Team worked in conjunction with other planning groups in the county to ensure a equal exchange of ideas. The WCCJCP Team strived to meet periodically to review the Plan and make necessary additions and deletions. At least one formal meeting of the entire group is scheduled for every five years however, agency and community representatives may at any time submit suggestions and changes via telephone and e-mail to the Community Planning Coordinator.

Drafts and annual updates of the Community Plan are circulated by e-mail with requests for comments, changes. It is the intent of the Community Planning Group to improve outcomes for Walker County families struggling with problems described in the Plan's focus areas. Efforts are being made by many Walker County agencies and organizations to address problems with local funds as well as grant funds from multiple state and federal sources. To the extent that these funds are available, the Community Planning Team will continue to encourage agencies to provide programming that addresses the outlined focus areas, including Juvenile Related Issues, Victim Services, Law Enforcement, Medical for Affordable Health Care and Speciality Care, Faith Based, Education and School Issues, and Veteran Affairs Services.

The monthly required financial report are listed under the Consent Agenda for the Commissioners Court to approve. Purchasing Agent Cheryl Cowart will ask the Court to take action on the ability of retired law enforcement officers to purchase firearms, pursuant to Texas Government Code 614.051.

The code stipulates that an individual may purchase a firearm from a governmental entity if — the individual was a peace officer commissioned by the entity; the individual was honorably retired from the individual's commission by the entity; the firearm had been previously issued to the individual by the entity; or the firearm is not a prohibited weapon under Section 46.05, Penal Code; or an individual may purchase only one firearm from a governmental entity under this section.

This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court's action but a summary. The County Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.