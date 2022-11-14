Court review of evidence in George Wagner IV trial continues

Update, 5 p.m.: The attorneys in the murder trial of George Wagner IV need more time to look over evidence before the next phase.

So said Special Prosecution Angela Canepa and John P. Parker. The judge agreed.

Attorneys met from mid-morning to 4:45 p.m. to discuss objections before the defense resumes its case.

Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering decided evidence review should continue Tuesday. Deering said non-jury issues (evidence) will be handled at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and proceedings involving the jury would continue later Tuesday morning.

WAVERLY, Ohio − There's more work to do before prosecutors in the murder trial of George Wagner IV can officially rest their case.

First, on Monday, the prosecution is set to submit its exhibits to Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering. In order to rest its case, the prosecution will first need to work to get all its evidence accepted and for the case to continue.

Rhoden family killings:What to know: Seven themes as defense takes over in Pike County murder trial

Even with the prosecution yet to formally "rest" its case, jurors have already seen testimony from the defense due to traveling and scheduling constraints. But the jury, assuming it follows Deering's daily admonitions about not following the case at all, won't be hearing more from the defense until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The attorneys from both sides began the morning by sorting through which evidence they would like the court to consider. Deering told the attorneys he would be waiting for them to present the objections from the defense once the two sides have worked through the exhibits.

Week 11 in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV starts at 9. ⁦@ldufour⁩ and I are in the courtroom once again for ⁦@Enquirer⁩ & other Gannett outlets. pic.twitter.com/bssAxmma1c — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) November 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pike County killings: Court reviews evidence in George Wagner IV trial