Court to review psychological evaluation of Mitchell woman charged in child murder case

Sam Fosness, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·1 min read
Mar. 30—A Mitchell woman who has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy by stomping his stomach and abdomen will have her psychological evaluation reviewed.

Julia Lee Carter, 22, of Mitchell, previously entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity in connection to the charges she's facing that stem from the murder of the a 5-year-old boy that occurred in June 2020. During Tuesday's status hearing, it was decided that Carter will have her psychological evaluations reviewed by the court.

Carter is facing one count of second-degree murder, punishable upon conviction with a mandatory life sentence in the state penitentiary and up to a $50,000 fine. In addition, she's facing first-degree manslaughter and first-degree manslaughter with parole, which are Class C felonies that are punishable upon conviction by up to a life sentence and a $50,000 fine. She also faces an aggravated assault charge, and an alternative charge of child abuse. Both are a Class 3 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

An autopsy revealed the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen area of his body. According to court documents, Carter admitted to "kicking" the boy in the stomach five times and "stomping" him in the abdomen once during an interview with local authorities and investigators.

Carter is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on April 16. She's being held in custody at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with a $100,000 cash bond.

Judge Chris Giles approved the request for a private investigator in the case, with a budget of $5,000.

