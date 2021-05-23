Court reviews if mother can be charged with possession if baby born addicted

May 23—COLUMBUS — Ohio's highest court is examining the constitutional question of whether someone can be charged with possession of an illegal drug when the container holding it is a person's bloodstream rather than a plastic bag.

The question before the Ohio Supreme Court arose from a 2018 Seneca County case in which Kelly A. Foreman, 30, of Green Springs, Ohio, was convicted of cocaine possession, a fifth-degree felony, after giving birth to an addicted son at a Tiffin hospital.

Evidence of cocaine and other drugs found in umbilical cord tissue and the child's urine served as the basis for the charge.

The case has drawn the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, which argues it is unconstitutional to pursue such a charge when evidence neither indicates when an illegal drug was used nor demonstrates its use in Seneca County.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys' Association counters that a possession charge is appropriate.

To sustain such a charge, "it's allowed to be in any container, whatever that may be, whether it's in the bloodstream or if it's being mixed with something else," David Harold, representing the prosecutors' association, recently argued before the court during video-linked proceedings.

"A presence in your body at the time that it is discovered constitutes possession," said Mr. Harold, the senior assistant prosecutor in Wood County. "Discovery is what drives situs for many prosecutions ... [and] possession was discovered in Seneca County."

But David Carey, an ACLU senior staff attorney, told the justices a drug's presence in the body would only be evidence of possession "somewhere at some time."

"Under that theory, once a person takes a substance that is prohibited in Ohio, regardless of where and when they do that, they would be continually reoffending simply by being here, and for as long as medical and forensic technology can detect metabolites, that person would be physically incapable of not offending," Mr. Carey said.

Story continues

"So if somebody travels to a foreign country with liberal drug laws, and uses an illegal drug, and they come back to the United States, they can be charged with possession?" asked Justice Pat DeWine.

"In the United States, it is still illegal to be in possession of that drug," said Rebekah Berish, an assistant Seneca County prosecutor. "...I would assert that there would have to be something that would flag you."

She noted that Ms. Foreman had admitted to specifically using cocaine 1 1/2 weeks before giving birth.

"Whether it's in the pocket or in the urine or, we would assert, in the umbilical cord, it is still being possessed and controlled in her body," Ms. Berish said.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor suggested that child endangering may have been a more appropriate charge, but Mr. Harold said such a charge, as well as possibly felonious assault, could have carried more severe penalties.

"Treatment was the key issue here as opposed to punishment," he said. Foreman had been sentenced to three years of community control rather than prison.

The ACLU argues that it is unconstitutional to charge someone simply because of their status as a drug user.

"Their status would effectively render them radioactive, continually reoffending wherever they went," Mr. Carey said. "And this would be for an extended period of time, because cocaine metabolites are detected in urine for several days."

The 3rd District Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, had upheld Foreman's conviction, agreeing with the trial court that tests done following the birth had established Seneca County as the scene of the crime.

First Published May 22, 2021, 6:02pm