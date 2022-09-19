Court revisits ‘Serial’ podcast subject Adnan Syed’s murder conviction

The 41-year-old Maryland man whose 2000 murder trial was the subject of the popular podcast “Serial” will appear in court Monday, where a Baltimore Circuit Court judge will rule on prosecutors’ request to vacate his conviction.

Adnan Syed is more than 20 years into a life sentence plus 30 years for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Syed has maintained his innocence all along.

Evidence indicating two other suspects have caused prosecutors to reconsider Syed’s conviction. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a press release Wednesday that an investigation lasting nearly a year “revealed undisclosed and newly-developed information” regarding those suspects and allegedly called into question “unreliable” cell phone tower data used in Syed’s criminal trial.

Prosecutors state the two unidentified suspects — known persons in the original investigation who were not “properly” ruled out or disclosed to Syed’s defense team — “may be involved individually or may be involved together.”

One of those suspects was reportedly convicted of attacking a woman in her vehicle, and one of the suspects was convicted of rape, prosecutors claim. Lee’s’ car was discovered behind the family home of one of those suspects. Her body was found partially buried in a Baltimore park.

Mosby’s office states, “to be clear,” it is not contending the suspect is innocent and recommends a new trial.

The hearing is slated to begin at 2 p.m.