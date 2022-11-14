Court round-up: Columbus man gets 5 years for involuntary manslaughter in evidence quandry

A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

A Northeast Side man will spend five years behind bars for involuntary manslaughter because the Franklin County Prosecutor's office said it did not have the evidence to reach a different sentence.

Raymond Barton, 44, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2019 killing of 36-year-old Damere Davis. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Colleen O'Donnell on Thursday sentenced Barton to an indefinite prison term of five years to seven years and six months. Barton has already spent more than three years in jail and will receive credit for time served.

"The sentence was a compromise sentence and reflected the fact that a conviction was not seen as a moral certainty," said Franklin County First Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb.

Grubb said there was no DNA evidence, the only independent witness died while the case was pending and the other witness, Barton's minor child, was not cooperative.

On May 15, 2019, officers were called to a home on Cordell Avenue and found Davis with head injuries. Davis later died from his injuries on July 31, 2019. Grubb said Davis was unable to give a statement to authorities before he died.

"We reached a resolution that was in Barton's best interest and he decided to take it," said Barton's attorney, Phillip Templeton.

Teen sentenced for fatal Northland shooting

A light-colored Lincoln sedan with its doors open and multiple bullet holes in the front windshield sits behind crime scene tape on Dec. 3, 2021 at the back of a parking lot at Bluff Gardens apartments complex off Tamarack Boulevard, north of Morse Road, in Columbus' Northland neighborhood. One man was killed and another wounded.

Meanwhile, a teen is facing a decade behind bars for a fatal shooting where the facts are uncertain.

Deshajuan Carpenter was 17 when homicide detectives allege he was involved in a fatal shooting Dec. 3, 2021 in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Oak Grove Court in Columbus' Northland neighborhood.

In court documents, detectives said Carpenter and Eric Shaw, then-20, were suspected of attempting to rob two victims in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Oak Grove Court. But things didn't go as planned, and instead there was an exchange of gunfire that ended with a car riddled with bullets and one young man fatally shot.

There are questions about who shot first, said Carpenter's attorney, Gregg Slemmer.

Carpenter was originally charged with delinquency murder in juvenile court. His case was transferred to Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 28. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on the same day. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Cocroft sentenced Carpenter to an indefinite prison term of 10 years to 13 years and six months.

"Given the facts and the evidence, it’s a fair resolution," Slemmer said.

Shaw's case is still pending. He is charged with aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery.

Murder case dismissed against man already serving 87 years to life

On Thursday, Franklin County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss a murder case against Darnell Vinson, 22, of Columbus' South Side who is already serving 87 years to life in prison for two other murders he was convicted of in 2019.

The case that is being dismissed involved the killings of two different people on Dec. 4, 2017 on South Wayne Avenue.

