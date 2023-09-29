COURT ROUNDUP: Braums employees call police on man hiding in ceiling

Sep. 29—A 38-year-old Norman man was charged with malicious injury to property after being accused of breaking into the East Robison Braum's and hiding in the ceiling.

According to Norman Police, they were called to the Braums Sept. 9 in reference to a possible burglary. Once on scene, staff told police there was a man hiding in the ceiling. The officer wrote that he observed damaged ceiling tiles and damage to store wiring and camera systems.

The officer said he climbed a ladder provided by the store to look into the ceiling and saw a Black man lying on crossbeams and "pretending to be asleep and acting as if he was unresponsive."

Police say the man was eventually removed from the ceiling with the help of the Norman Fire Department. The suspect told police he did not remember how he ended up inside the store.

Moore man accused of shooting person in foot during argument

A 36-year-old man from Choctaw has been accused of shooting a person in the foot after an altercation escalated in a Moore apartment.

Jessie Lavane Neil was charged Sept. 28 in Cleveland County District Court with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

According to Moore police, they were called to the scene Sept. 24 at 2500 Nottingham Way. According to the affidavit, there was a verbal altercation that became physical. A witness told police Neil produced a handgun and shot the other person in the argument in the foot. Those two fled the apartment, according to police, and the person who was injured was later treated at OU Medical.

Police say a witness observed the argument up to the point Neil produced the handgun, then hid but heard the gunshot.

A warrant was issued for Neil Sept. 28 with bond set at $200,000.