COURT ROUNDUP: Crescent man charged with child sexual abuse

May 10—William Victor Aldridge III, 44 of Crescent, was arrested earlier this month and is being held in the Payne County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Aldridge was charged Tuesday with four counts of lewd molestation and one count of rape by instrumentation. Stillwater Officer Taylor Ballard received a telephonic assault report on May 2. SPD Detective Mary Kellison wrote in the probable cause affidavit that Ballard contacted the reporting party, who alleged a 6-year-old child had been sexually abused.

The witness said the child stayed with Aldridge. When she picked the child up the following day, she noticed the child was "unusually quiet" and didn't want to talk about staying with Aldridge, Kellison wrote in the affidavit. A few hours later, according to the report, the child disclosed being assaulted. The reporting party said the assault occurred between 7 and 11 a.m. The child said Aldridge told them to keep it a secret.

This prompted an investigation, and a forensic interview was set up with Holly Chandler at the Saville Center. During the forensic interview, the child disclosed several sexual acts committed by Aldridge, according to the report.

The child had a pediatric sexual assault examination by ARPN Brandi Watts. During the examination, the child had injuries consistent with sexual abuse, according to Watts.

Aldridge has a court date scheduled for May 17 to appear with counsel.

Stillwater man charged with child abuseAlexander Martin Kloster was arrested April 29 at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa after a joint investigation by the Department of Human Services and Payne County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Tomm Edwards said he was contacted on April 18 by a DHS worker for a "priority one child abuse call."

The probable cause affidavit said a pediatric doctor at the hospital was seeing a four-month-old child because the child wasn't gaining weight.

During the examination, the doctor found a fractured right radius, fractured right ulna, a fractured right tibia, fractured fibula, and a midline subdural conjunctive hematoma bleeding in the right eye and a bruise to the left cheekbone.

The doctor told Edwards the injuries were less than a week old and commonly associated with shaken baby syndrome.

Initially, Edwards said Kloster told him he'd never hurt his child but, during the interview, Kloster said he hadn't been sleeping well, and he takes care of the children while his wife works, Edwards wrote in the affidavit. "I asked Alex if taking care of the kids was stressful, Alex stated sometimes when (the child) is fussing and crying, he gets stressed and feels bad about himself because he doesn't have a job and can't take care of his family," Edwards wrote in the affidavit. "I asked Alex again if he could explain the injuries to (the child). Alex stated that it probably happened one time when he had to change diapers one right after the other because the child just kept getting them dirty."

Edwards said Kloster told police he may have grabbed the child too hard because he would never purposely hurt the baby.

Kloster was booked into the Payne County Jail, and his bond was set at $250,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6 on the preliminary hearing docket.