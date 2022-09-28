COURT ROUNDUP: Former city councilor files protective orders against judges, DA, City Manager

Sep. 27—A former Stillwater city councilor in an active lawsuit against the City of Stillwater has filed several protective orders against local officials involved in the case.

Darrell Dougherty, who is suing Oklahoma DHS and the City for what he alleges is a failure to properly investigate a domestic case involving child abuse allegations, filed protective orders Monday in Payne County against Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle, Judges Michael Kulling and Stephen Kistler and District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas.

The petitions were not made available to the News Press. The court clerk's office informed the News Press the files were being sent to be looked over by a judge outside of the county.

The City of Stillwater filed a protective order in July 2021 that was granted and prevented Dougherty from filing open records requests during the discovery period of the case and having contact with City officials.

Kistler had earlier denied the City's motion to dismiss the case.

Ferrari hearing moved to November

The sexual battery case against former Oklahoma State wrestling champion AJ Ferrari has been rescheduled for a Nov. 16 preliminary hearing.

The judge sustained a motion for continuance that was entered Sept. 9. Ferrari was originally scheduled to appear back in court Sept. 28.

Ferrari was charged Aug. 3 with sexual battery. He posted bond the following day. His attorneys entered a plea of not guilty Aug. 11.