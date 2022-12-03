COURT ROUNDUP: Judges recused, bond set in child pornography case

Dec. 2—The judges of Payne and Logan counties recused themselves from the case involving Kevin Etherington, the former first assistant district attorney who is accused of possessing child pornography.

District Judge Phillip Corley requested the case be reassigned to a Pottatowatomie judge on Tuesday.

Earlier that same day, the Payne County District Court set bond in the amount of $500,000 with the following conditions:

—Etherington can not have unsupervised contact with any minor child.

—He can not be in possession of a firearm.

—He must wear an ankle monitor and must be home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

—He is not allowed to be within 1,000 feet of a school, park or mall.

—He must check in with Oklahoma Court Services once a week.

—He can not have access to or be in possession of any device with internet access.

Etherington has not posted bond and is still being held in the Payne County Jail as of Friday. Joan Lopez, his defense attorney, requested a $25,000 bond.

Steve Kunzweiler, the prosecutor representing the state, requested 20 times as much and got it.

The next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse or by video.

Man accused of possessing a kilogram of meth, fleeing from law enforcementA man is wanted by the Payne County Sheriff's Office after deputies recovered a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine following a traffic stop and chase on Tuesday.

Kendall Lamar Brooks, a 38-year-old from Ponca City, was pulled over at 44th St. and Perkins Road after forcing a truck off the road with an unsafe lane change. Brooks' vehicle also had expired paper tags from September.

While waiting for the return on Brooks' information in his patrol car, the arresting deputy said he observed Brooks shift into drive and flee northbound.

Brooks then crashed his vehicle into a power line at the northeast corner of the same intersection, exited the vehicle, crawled through barbed wire and ran through a nearby field, according to an affidavit.

Brooks has not been located.

Deputies searched the wreckage and located nine sandwich bags full of methamphetamine, additional meth on the floor mats and three cell phones.

The meth weighed in at 1,004 grams.

Man charged with spitting in officer's faceJohn Wisehart, 43, was outside the house of someone he knew, holding a stick, according to a report. The property owner called the police.

While speaking with him, police said Wisehart had blood on his hands, had a cut above his right eye and was under the influence of alcohol. Officers said he was confused and had a hard time explaining his injuries. They called an ambulance to look at the injuries.

Police said he failed to comply with instructions and resisted medical assistance. Police say Wisehart spit in an officer's face as his head was being looked at.

Wisehart was transported to Payne County Jail and charged with placing bodily fluid on an officer. The charge can lead to up to five years in prison.