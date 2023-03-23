Court Roundup: Man faces 10 to life after attempted escape from custody

Mar. 22—A 44-year-old man was charged with attempted escape from detention after he fled a courtroom in the Payne County Courthouse to avoid being remanded.

Richard Calderon was ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution in 1998 after he pleaded guilty to four counts of theft.

Twenty-five years later, Calderon had his bond revoked after failing to appear in eight consecutive court hearings with counsel since March 2022 for restitution review, according to court records.

Court records show Calderon was remanded into the custody of the Payne County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 28, and is accused of fleeing the courtroom to escape.

Payne County Deputy Jacob Secrest said he observed Calderon on the courthouse's surveillance system as he was running down the stairs to the first floor and attempting to leave through the emergency exit down the east hallway. The deputy activated the emergency door locks.

"I could hear Richard running towards me," Secrest said in an affidavit. "As Richard came into my view, I aimed (my) taser at him ... and ordered Richard to stop. Richard looked at me and continued to run past me down the hallway."

Once Calderon ran past, Secrest said he fired the first taser cartridge, and both probes struck him near his left shoulder. There wasn't enough space between the probes, and Calderon continued to run, according to the affidavit.

"I fired the second cartridge in my taser and one of the probes hit Richard in his right lower back," Secrest said. "The probes in Richard's shoulder worked in conjunction with the probe in Richard's lower back, causing Richard to experience neuromuscular incapacitation ... and Richard fell, striking his face on the tile floor."

Calderon now faces 10 years to life in prison for the attempted escape.

Accused murderer's sentence reduced to second-degree

Prosecutors reduced the murder charge against Tulsa drug dealer Noah Montague to second-degree — an offense without premeditation — and the defendant pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Montague, 28, was charged with felony murder in July 2020 after he was accused of selling a fatal dose of heroin to Jamie Bear, 29, in September 2019.

With a plea of guilty, Montague will face a stringent punishment under Oklahoma law, including a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is still life in prison with parole eligibility after serving 45 years if the court believes it to be necessary.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 10 at 1:30 p.m. Montague waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation report.

The Office of the Attorney General of Oklahoma alleges James Ramos, Bear's then-boyfriend who was also charged for her murder, told them Montague sold the couple a half-gram of heroin that ultimately led to the victim's overdose death.

The prosecution and defense were in a legal stalemate over the course of 18 hearings in a period of just more than two years. Jury trial was finally scheduled for next month, which has now been stricken after the guilty plea.

Montague could get credit for the nearly three years of time served from his sentence if the two sides came to a deal.