Court roundup: Man sentenced for killing; another man for shooting at sheriff's deputies

A Columbus man is facing at least 11 years behind bars for fatally shooting a man during a fight as a teenager .

In another case out of Franklin County Common Pleas Court, a Prairie Township man is facing at least nine years behind bars for shooting at Franklin County Sheriff's deputies.

Frank D. Turner, 20, pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old John Arthur Wilson III on May 25, 2020. In exchange, prosecutors dropped murder charges. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye sentenced Turner on Thursday to an indefinite prison term of 11 years to 15 years.

Columbus police said Wilson, of the West Side, was found shot around 1 p.m. May 25 on the 1100 block of Smith Road Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Michael McLean said Turner and Wilson were involved in a fight with multiple people and the whole group knew each other. Wilson had the gun in his waistband and it's unclear if Wilson pulled the gun first, but ultimately Turner shot Wilson with it, McLean said.

"I think it was a good resolution so I’m happy about that," McLean told The Dispatch after the hearing. He said the family was as satisfied as they could be with the sentence, considering they lost a family member.

Man who exchanged gunfire with officers gets nine years in prison

Jermaine Johnson, 42, previously pleaded guilty in August to felonious assault and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a charge of felonious assault on a law enforcement officer.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Sheryl Munson sentenced Johnson on Thursday to an indefinite prison term of nine years to 12 years.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office said at the time that deputies responded on April 6, 2021 to the 4600 block of Hilton Avenue on reports of a man climbing fire escape ladders at an apartment complex and looking into windows. Deputies approached Johnson while he sat in an SUV and Johnson began shooting at them before any words could be exchanged, according to sheriff's deputies.

The officers shot back, but nobody was seriously injured in the exchange of gunfire. Two deputies suffered minor injuries from broken glass before Johnson surrendered and was taken into custody.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Scott Kirschman said at the sentencing that "there was a lot of dangerous blame-shifting by the defendant."

Johnson's attorney, Priya D. Tamilarasan, wrote in a sentencing memo that the deputies approaching Johnson at night were wearing black uniforms and failed to announce themselves.

"Johnson maintains that he did not know they were law enforcement officers at the start of the incident, and once he realized they were police officers, he immediately surrendered," Tamilarason said.

Involuntary manslaughter charge dropped against nurse

In another case in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, a nurse at a Columbus nursing home is no longer facing an involuntary manslaughter charge. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office previously accused seven employees of Whetstone Gardens and Care Center of involuntary manslaughter, forgery and other crimes related to the neglect of two patients in 2017.

Prosecutors on Sept. 29 dropped charges including involuntary manslaughter, patient neglect and forgery against Sandra Blazer, 59, of Grove City, the assistant director of nursing.

Blazer pleaded guilty to one count of attempted obstruction of official business. Common Pleas Judge Andy Miller sentenced Blazer to 180 days in jail, but suspended the sentence and placed her on two years of nonreporting probation.

