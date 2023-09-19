COURT ROUNDUP: Moore police officers arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a woman

Sep. 19—Kaleb Devonte Gallagher, 23, of Nichols Hills, was booked into the Cleveland County Jail on Sept. 1 for assault and battery by strangulation and interfering with an emergency phone call.

According to the court documents, Gallagher was accused of hitting a woman in the face, ear, and head area with a closed fist while driving. The affidavit said the alleged victim had injuries consistent with her allegations.

The officer wrote the victim had swelling on her forehead and redness surrounding her left ear. Police were also told Gallagher grabbed the woman by the throat, causing her to choke. He was also accused of grabbing the alleged victim's phone while she attempted to call 911.

The affidavit said the victim escaped when Gallagher stopped the vehicle to refuel.

Gallagher was arrested shortly after the woman called police, and he remains in custody.

A Moore man was arrested for child endangerment after police alleged he drove while intoxicated

Jose Enrique Rincon, 41, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment by driving under the influence.

The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office filed formal charges against Rincon on Tuesday.

On Sept. 3, Moore police officers were dispatched to OnCue at 411 SW 4th Street for a possible intoxicated person.

The probable cause affidavit stated Rincon was attempting to drive away from the gas station when officers contacted him. The officer alleged Rincon had a strong alcoholic odor coming from his breath and slurred speech. Rincon also had bloodshot, watery eyes and was unsteady on his feet, police alleged.

The officer allegedly asked Rincon how much he had to drink. He initially refused to answer, but he later stated he drank two Bud Light beers.

The affidavit stated Rincon had two children in his vehicle when police arrived.

An enhancement page was filed against Rincon since he had pleaded guilty to actual physical control in February 2019.

Rincon was booked into the county jail on Sept. 3 and remains in custody.

An Oklahoma City man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor

Mickey Lee Sullivan, 39, was charged with using a vehicle to discharge a weapon, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and endangering others while attempting to elude.

The Norman Police Department was dispatched to Taco Bell at 1201 E. Lindsey Street for a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, dispatch advised officers two shots had been fired, the probable cause affidavit said.

The court documents stated that Sullivan fled the scene at a high speed, and the person still on the scene yelled that Sullivan discharged a gun in their direction.

The police alleged Sullivan ran through a red light at Lindsey Street, swerving around traffic, and police continued to chase him.

"The vehicle was actively trying to elude me while endangering other motorists on the roadway," the Norman officer wrote in the affidavit.

Sullivan was eventually detained. Officers wrote a black handgun and an open container of beer were observed in the car, and a strong alcohol smell was coming from Sullivan.

The affidavit said Sullivan refused to participate in a field sobriety test.

Sullivan was arrested and he remains in the county jail.