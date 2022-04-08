COURT ROUNDUP: Perkins couple charged with child abuse

Apr. 7—Two foster care parents from Perkins who adopted three kids were arrested and charged with child abuse after one of the kids showed up to school with marks on his face and neck.

John and Brittany Edwards were charged with four counts of child abuse stemming from the allegations.

According to Perkins Officer Shane Dean, he was contacted by Amanda Gallagher from the Department of Human Services on March 23 because she received a referral. The affidavit said Gallagher had met with the child before contacting the police and observed marks on the child.

The affidavit said the child told Gallagher he got into trouble, and he was hit in the face with a belt by John, and shortly after this, Brittany choked him. Dean wrote the child demonstrated how Brittany choked him.

Dean and Gallagher met with the Edwards that same day and explained why they were there. The affidavit said they denied the allegations. The child was taken to the Saville Center for a medical exam by Brandi Watts, the SANE nurse.

"Brandi said there is evidence of strangulation and physical abuse consistent with what (the child) disclosed," Dean wrote in the affidavit.

The child disclosed similar abuse happening to his younger brother. Watts said she wanted to complete a Child Maltreatment Assessment on this child too. Watts said this child also had evidence of strangulation.

Dean said he then went to the Edwards' residence and placed them both under arrest for child abuse, and they were booked into the Payne County Jail.

Brittany and John posted bond on March 26 and are scheduled to be back in court on May 2 on the preliminary hearing docket.

A Stillwater woman was accused of sending explicit pictures of her ex's genitals multiple times through Facebook messenger

In February, Shannon Sewell, 28, was charged with 12 counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

According to the probable cause affidavit written by Perkins Officer Shane Dean, a man contacted police alleging someone was sending a private image he had taken. He said the image was being sent to people on Facebook Messenger.

The alleged victim explained to police he had a new phone and a new Facebook because he had forgotten his passwords. The affidavit said a friend had told him about the messages, and he said he didn't send them and the picture being sent around was the photo he had sent to his ex-girlfriend.

On March 16, 2020, Perkins Officer Jason Thompson received a call that a 12-year-old accepted a friend request from the alleged victim in the case. The child knew him, so she accepted, the affidavit said.

Sewell was contacted and denied having involvement in sending the explicit picture. Her phone was seized as evidence, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation analyzed the phone. The affidavit said OSBI found evidence that Sewell had sent the pictures. The affidavit also said Sewell said the complaining victim in the case had been trying to get her "put away" and that someone had used her phone to send the nude images because she would never do that.

Sewell entered into a not guilty plea and has posted bond. She is scheduled to appear on the misdemeanor docket on Tuesday afternoon.