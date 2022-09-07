COURT ROUNDUP: Perkins man charged with child sexual abuse

Sep. 6—A Perkins man convicted 15 years ago with lewd molestation was charged last week in Payne County District Court with child sexual abuse.

Montia Tylor Robbins, 32, is accused of sexually abusing a child under 15 for a period of around three years.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services received a referral about possible abuse in February 2022. The Saville Center conducted a forensic interview of the potential victim in May.

The potential victim described Robbins forcing sex acts on multiple occasions. Robbins was arrested by the Perkins Police Department, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Robbins was sentenced as a youthful offender when convicted of lewd molestation in 2006 at 16. He was also convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2014.

Bond was set Aug. 29 for the sexual abuse charge at $250,000.

Perkins man charged with child abuse

A 33-year-old Perkins man is being charged with three counts of child abuse.

Kerstien McMurl was charged Aug. 26 in Payne County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Payne County Sheriff's Office was notified by a DHS worker about the case. During forensic interviews a child told the interviewer about times when McMurl would apply intense pressure to the child's neck after getting angry, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In multiple descriptions from court records, McMurl's physical contact was described as sufficient pressure to interfere with the flow of oxygen and/or blood.

Bond was set at $20,000 and posted on Aug. 29. McMurl is due back in court Oct. 3.