COURT ROUNDUP: Perkins teen accused of violating protective order, domestic assault

Dec. 26—A Perkins-Tryon High School student is accused of domestic abuse by strangulation, violation of a protective order and possession of a schedule II drug after an incident with a 17-year-old.

According to the arrest affidavit, Quincy Mouton, 18, signed himself out of school on Dec. 16 to visit the teen, who has an active protective order against him.

Police say they found the witness crying in her bedroom after her mother told them Mouton was in the house, but did not know where. Upon asking where Mouton was, the witness pointed to her closet door.

Witnesses told police he was after he hit and choked the teen.

The teen claimed Mouton physically abused her for several minutes, which resulted in a torn shirt, a welt on her eye and several abrasions on her neck, arms and abdomen.

Police said Mouton was later found to be in possession of hydrocodone — a schedule II drug.

Police said Mouton admitted to being served the protection order and said he hung out with her a couple of times after. He denied any assault and said his the teen's marks were a result of "cuddling."

Mouton could spend up to 20 years in prison if he is found guilty of all charges.

Vehicles stolen while left running to warm up

The Stillwater Police Department has warned drivers to not leave their vehicles unattended when leaving them running to warm or defrost after two cars were stolen — one of which resulted in an arrest.

Michelle Billings is accused of stealing an SUV Thursday moments after its owner started it to warm up and left it unlocked.

While SPD officers were speaking with the victim, the car owner was able to pull up the SUV's GPS location.

Police arrested Billings shortly after.

"We all understand the need to warm up your vehicle during the cold weather that we are experiencing," an SPD Facebook post said. "Unfortunately, leaving an unoccupied running vehicle makes it very easy for a thief to drive off in your vehicle."