Court roundup: Rape charge filed against Stillwater man

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·3 min read

Aug. 10—A Stillwater man was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on one charge of rape by instrumentation.

Edward James Lockwood, 62, was arrested July 30, after a woman called the Stillwater Police Department saying she had been sexually assaulted by Lockwood.

Stillwater Officer Zachary Gulick was dispatched to the 5000 block of W. Sixth Ave regarding a report that a rape that had just occurred.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told dispatch she was asleep and had awoken to the assault.

"I made contact with Edward and asked him what was going on. Edward hung his head and stated he did something he should not have done," Gulick wrote in the affidavit.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Lockwood decided he didn't want to continue speaking to the officer. Gulick wrote as he was waiting for backup to arrive, Lockwood made comments such as, "she woke up" and "I didn't think she would react like that."

He was arrested and transported to the city jail.

Bond was set at $50,000 and his next court appearance is Wednesday afternoon to have counsel.

Motel guest accused of robbing delivery person

A Bristow man was arrested and charged with a felony in Stillwater. Jeremy Earl Rose, 27 was charged with robbery by fear after a former conviction of a felony.

Stillwater Officer Greg Calloway was dispatched Aug. 3 to the 900 block of N. Boomer Rd in reference to a robbery complaint.

The victim alleged he had been robbed while delivering pizza at America's Best Value Inn. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was delivering pizza to a room, and an individual in the room next to where the delivery was made began asking the victim questions, and blocking the exit path.

Calloway wrote in the affidavit that he was told by the victim that once he refused to show Rose his money, Rose became "aggressive and assaultive."

The victim alleged Rose stepped on his foot, and acted like he was going to strike the victim if he didn't give his money over.

The affidavit said the victim "reached into his pocket and pulled out the money that he had and handed it over."

It then said the man moved his arm and allowed the victim to move, and told him if he called the police or if the restaurant called the police, he would come down there and "whip his a**" while he was at work. The victim's manager had him call the police.

Officers arrived at the hotel and got a description of Rose from the clerk. Rose was located and questioned about the alleged robbery.

He was arrested because he matched the exact description given by the victim. Inside one of the trifold pocket compartments, money matching the amount taken from the victim was found, the affidavit said.

He was booked into the City Jail.

Bond has been set at $50,000 and he will appear for court Tuesday.

