Court roundup: several child abuse cases filed in Payne County

Aug. 27—The Payne County District Attorney's Office has filed several child abuse cases this month.

Orpha Aguirre Misses Woodall, 42, of Perkins, was charged with child abuse and domestic assault and battery Aug. 12.

Perkins Officer Kyle Howard responded to a disturbance call May 27, and learned that a child was afraid of one of the adults in the residence.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Woodall open-hand slapped the child across the face and pulled his hair. The child typically does not stay at the residence, and Howard said he was told by Woodall that the child "triggers" her.

Howard described the child as visibly upset, shaken and speaking fast.

Due to having a Saville Center for children to be interviewed, Howard said he avoided interviewing the child, but Howard reported the child confided in him and allegedly said he didn't feel safe and wanted to leave.

Woodall was placed under arrest for child abuse and she is scheduled to be in court Sept. 13.

Cushing parents arrested for child neglect

Jessica and Douglas Jones were charged with two counts of child neglect after their children got into cleaning chemicals and had severe burns, according to a report from Cushing PD.

Cushing Officer Kyle Wright was contacted by Saint Francis Hospital because two children were admitted with burns.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the parents said the kids got into "some cleaning supplies and sprayed it onto ramps in the yard to slide down them."

The mother allegedly said she saw the redness and tried to treat them by putting cream on one of the children and giving him a bath. The next morning, they noticed redness on the other child and noticed the redness was worse on the first child.

According to the affidavit, the parents immediately took the kids to the emergency room.

Wright said he found a large gallon of Simple Green d Pro5 laying on the ground next to the base of the ramp.

"I researched this Simple Green d Pro5 chemical and found it to have the following warnings: harmful if swallowed, causes skin irritation, and causes serious eye damage," Wright wrote in the affidavit.

Story continues

The children went to the Saville Center to be interviewed by Holly Chandler. A 6-year-old child disclosed while his mom sleeps the child makes the two younger children food, and is allowed to use the oven. A 4-year-old kept saying she didn't know how she got hurt, and said her mom makes her food while her dad is at work. The last child that was interviewed told Chandler his parents do most of the cooking, especially his dad.

According to the affidavit the doctor wrote the two children with chemical burns had matted hair and dried caked-on dirt on his hands and feet. The children were described as "disheveled."

Arrest warrants have been issued, but have not been returned at this time.

Texas man charged with child abuse by injury in Stillwater

Raymundo Javier Flores Jr., of Texas, was charged with one count of child abuse by injury.

Stillwater Detective Sherae LeJeune was dispatched July 3, on a report of a physical domestic incident. A woman reported her children were hurt by Flores when she was not at home. She alleged she came home and her kids were crying and upset.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Flores was accused of punching one of the children in the stomach, causing the child to fall off a bunk bed and scrape their leg.

The children were taken to the Saville Center July 9 to be interviewed by Holly Chandler, a forensic interviewer who specializes in interviewing children on abuse allegations.

LeJeune wrote in the affidavit that she observed all three interviews and the children told her about abuse not related to this specific incident.

"The children described patterns of intimidating behavior leading up to the abuse. When Raymundo becomes upset his eyes are red and he clenches his fist," LeJeune wrote in the affidavit.

She also wrote in the affidavit that the mother separates the children from Flores so they don't have to see outbursts. The children described similar behavior happening to their mom as well.

LeJeune spoke with the mother who disclosed numerous physical abuse she said Flores committed, including causing her to lose employment from places Flores couldn't be with her while she was working.

"She expressed genuine fear of retaliation from Raymundo for reporting to the police. She had since received text messages from him threatening her life," LeJeune wrote.

The children and their mother were granted protective orders against Flores. He is currently in the Payne County Jail with a bond amount of $25,000.

He is scheduled for the preliminary hearing docket Sept. 13.