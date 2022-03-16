COURT ROUNDUP: several felony cases return to court

Mar. 16—A Stillwater man with a history of domestic violence pleaded guilty last week shortly before his scheduled jury trial.

Chaz Strider, 31, received 10 years with credit for time served for assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

He was also facing two charges of violating a protective order, but those charges were dismissed by the Payne County District Attorney's Office.

Earlier reporting by the News Press said several Stillwater officers and detectives investigated this case and noticed injuries to the victim when they arrived on the scene.

Strider had been accused of violating the emergency protective orders several times and contacting the victim from the jail.

Strider will have to register as a violent offender for 10 years once released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

He also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor cases and was given one year in county jail for each case. They will all run concurrently.

Strider was remanded to the custody of the Payne County Sheriff's Office after sentencing.

Drumright man charged with child sexual abuse in Payne County, has district court arraignment

Eric Stump was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in April and has been in the Payne County Jail since his arrest.

Earlier reporting by the News Press said PCSO Investigator Rockford Brown observed the forensic interview at the Saville Center, and the child disclosed several incidents of sexual abuse.

"Following nearly all the incidents, the child disclosed Stump would cry and apologize," Brown wrote in the affidavit.

At his last court appearance, Stump waived his right to have a preliminary hearing before Judge Michael Kulling, and he was bound over for trial court arraignment.

Stump is still in jail with a bond set at $100,000.

Glencoe man charged with multiple counts of lewd molestation appeared in court

David Wells was accused of watching pornographic videos and committing a sexual act in front of a minor child.

Story continues

Before his preliminary hearing in January, Wells' attorney alleged there was a plea offer by the Payne County District Attorney's Office. Wells decided to reject a plea deal and opted to have a preliminary hearing instead.

He appeared before Kulling for the preliminary hearing where the minor child testified regarding the allegations. After hearing all the testimony, Kulling bound Wells over for district court arraignment before Kistler, where a pretrial date was set for Tuesday.

Since his arrest, Wells has been in the county jail, until he posted a surety bond for $75,000 on March 10.

Wells next court appearance was not available on the Oklahoma State Court Network website at the time of press.