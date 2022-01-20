COURT ROUNDUP: Several felony cases returned to court Tuesday

Jan. 20—Former Payne County jailer charged with child sexual abuse appeared in court.

Lane Tyrel Long, 26, was charged with child sexual abuse after police alleged he had sexual relations with a minor.

He was formally charged in 2019, and throughout the years, he was scheduled to have a jury trial in July, but the alleged victim in the case died, so it was stricken.

According to the Oklahoma States Court Network system website, Long was supposed to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon. Instead, his case was rescheduled for February.

Stillwater man charged with murder back in court

Clyde Fields, 42, was charged two years ago in connection to the death of Roshauana Deshae Ray, 46, of Stillwater. On Jan. 4, 2020, she was found in the bushes of Mercy Hospital Logan County in Guthrie.

Fields was charged in Logan County with unauthorized removal of a dead body and later charged with second-degree murder and violation of a protective order in Payne County.

He has been in jail since his arrest in 2020. Fields is scheduled to have a trial in Payne County in June.

Tulsa man charged with felony murder in Payne County District Court has hearing rescheduled

Noah Reimer Montague, 27, was charged with first-degree murder, where the felony murder rule would apply. To be charged with felony murder in Oklahoma, the victim's death had to have happened from the commission of an enumerated felony.

Montague was accused of selling drugs to Jamie Bear and James Ramos. Bear later died of an overdose in Perkins.

In July 2020, the case was moved to Payne County because Bear, a Native woman, died in Perkins, not Tulsa.

In December, Montague's lawyer Zach Smith filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that it should fall under tribal jurisdiction. Smith claimed the fact Bear died in Perkins doesn't mean this is the appropriate jurisdiction for prosecution.

A hearing on the dismissal was scheduled for Tuesday but was stricken and rescheduled for Feb. 1.