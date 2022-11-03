Court Roundup: Stillwater man accused of domestic assault

Nov. 2—A Stillwater man is being charged on multiple counts relating to accusations of a domestic assault.

Carl Dean Trammell Jr was charged in Payne County District Court with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, interfering with an emergency telephone call, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a controlled drug.

The incident took place on Friday around noon.

Police officers responded to an east Stillwater residence when they observed Trammell with red marks on his throat and scratch marks on his forearms. He also had long strands of hair in his hands, which were similar to the hair of the alleged victim, according to the report.

In his report, Officer Tanner Galbiso said he could smell an odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from Trammell's breath and observed six large, empty cans of beer in the residence.

The reported victim told police she had gotten into an argument with Trammell that escalated until it was physical. She said Trammell slapped her, choked her on a nearby mattress and threatened to stab her wife a knife. She said he used the butt end of a knife to strike her on the ankle. She told police a 2-year-old child witnessed the entire incident.

Police claim Trammell resisted arrest while they were attempting to detain him and that officers found morphine pills on his person.

Two people suspected of drug trafficking

Two men have been arrested for their roles in trafficking more than 100 pounds of marijuana, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Trooper Billy Overbey reported that he clocked Pao Xiong Chang, 49, and Kou Yang, 47, traveling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit when he stopped them on Oct. 27.

Overbey wrote in his report he immediately smelled "an overwhelming odor of marijuana" while approaching the vehicle and numerous bags were visible.

Overbey reported finding six paper sacks, each with approximately 15 pounds of marijuana inside, along with three 27-gallon crates, each holding about 10 pounds of marijuana.

Story continues

According to the probable cause affidavit, Yang, the driver, claimed he worked for a dispensary and was transporting the marijuana to destroy it. He did not, however, have a transporter's license. He held a California driver's license.

Chang is a Michigan resident.

Child pornography case will see another preliminary hearing

Nicholas Kyle Ross is set to have his second preliminary hearing at the Payne County Courthouse on Monday as he is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Stillwater Police Department reported receiving a cyber tip, which said an individual uploaded and shared apparent child sex abuse material. Police traced the material back to Ross using the IP addresses related to the uploader's account. They came back to devices used at his residence and his place of work.

Ross pleaded not guilty on Oct. 7. Prosecutors must have sufficient evidence to advance the case to a trial.

If convicted, Ross could face up to 20 years in prison.

Cushing man charged with Sex Offender Registration Act violation

A Cushing man is being accused of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act, a felony that carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.

Eric Skinner Jr registered his new Cushing apartment with the Payne County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 2 as a level-three lifetime sex offender — the highest possible, according to court documents. Skinner's then-roommate later notified authorities that Skinner moved out of the apartment 11 days after he moved in.

Police reported that Skinner had rented a room in Drumright where his neighbors discovered he is a registered sex offender. Police claim Skinner never notified the Drumright Police about the move, which is a violation. Skinner has pleaded not guilty.