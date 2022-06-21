COURT ROUNDUP: Stillwater man charged with starting a fire at Mission of Hope returns to court

Jun. 20—Trevor Chapman was arrested and charged with arson after police and fire responded to Mission of Hope in February.

Stillwater police officer Caleb Cassidy wrote in the probable cause affidavit that two people on scene told him Chapman barricaded himself in one of the rooms, started the fire and broke out a window to escape.

The News Press reported that Cassidy described Chapman's face as blackened with smoke, his hands were wet and he appeared agitated.

He also alleged Chapman admitted to setting the fire, claiming the "place is full of the cartel."

Chapman had a preliminary hearing scheduled on June 1 before Judge Katherine Thomas, but he waived his right to have one. Chapman was bound over for trial court arraignment.

He returns to court Tuesday morning for District Court arraignment.

Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse back in court

Erick Michael Edmondson was charged with two child sexual abuse crimes on May 12.

He was arrested on May 6 after a 12-year-old reported they had been assaulted. The child had a forensic and physical exam at the Saville Center.

The affidavit said the child had a Sexual Assault Examination, which resulted in Brandi Watts's finding "micro lacerations and abrasions" on the child.

He waived his right to have a preliminary hearing on June 7. The News Press reported that police alleged Edmondson admitted to the crime.

He will appear for district court arraignment Tuesday morning.

Enid man charged in 2018 fatal collision in Payne County appearing for pretrial

Eric Eugene Snow was charged with first-degree manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in 2018 while driving near the intersection of U.S. Highway 177 and McMurtry Road.

Snow was scheduled to have a jury trial last month, but the date was stricken by request from the defense and state. He now has a jury trial scheduled for October, and he'll be in court Tuesday morning.

Cushing man charged with possession of child porn is back in court

Matthew James Albright was arrested earlier this year and accused of having numerous pornographic materials depicting children on his phone.

He was arrested after he went to the Cushing Police Department to make a report. His roommate had found child sexual abuse material on his phone, prompting the initial report.

Police reported that over 100 images of children engaging in sexual acts were found on Albright's old phone.

According to the affidavit, Albright told police he was downloading the images to show police at a later date.

On May 3, Albright requested a trial date, and the case was continued to May 17 for scheduling. At his May 17 court date, the case was continued to June 21. As of now, a trial date hasn't been scheduled.