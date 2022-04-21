COURT ROUNDUP: Stillwater man charged with second-degree murder returns to court

Apr. 21—Several felony cases returned to court this week before Payne County Judges Stephen Kistler and Katherine Thomas.

Richard Randall Catlett, 57, of Stillwater, was charged with second-degree murder stemming from a fatal collision in 2021 where he was the driver.

Since he has a prior conviction, the charge was elevated to second-degree murder instead of manslaughter. Second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Catlett was recently bound over for trial court arraignment after Judge Katherine Thomas heard testimony at the preliminary hearing from Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and a witness who saw the collision.

Dakota Alsip, a witness to the collision, testified at the preliminary hearing. He said he observed Catlett driving fast and "fishtailing." He also said Catlett was visibly distressed after the crash.

On Tuesday, Catlett stood mute to his plea, so the court entered a not guilty plea for him. He is scheduled for a pretrial on June 7.

A Stillwater man charged with rape by instrumentation in August appears Tuesday in court

Edward Lockwood, 63, was arrested shortly after a woman called police and told them she was asleep, and Lockwood assaulted her.

Lockwood was arrested on the scene, which typically doesn't happen. According to law enforcement, Lockwood admitted he "did something he should not have done."

Lockwood had a preliminary hearing in February. Thomas said there was enough evidence to support the charge of rape by instrumentation. He was bound over for trial court arraignment.

Lockwood entered into a not-guilty plea and had a pretrial on Tuesday.

He is now on the schedule to get a trial date and will return to court on May 17 for scheduling.

Cushing man charged with rape returned to court

Keaton Blake Johnson, 19, was charged in January with first-degree rape. He posted bond shortly after his arrest with special conditions attached, stating he couldn't contact the alleged victim in the case.

Story continues

Johnson entered into a not guilty plea to the rape charge.

In February, Thomas found probable cause that Johnson committed this crime and bound him over for trial court arraignment. Johnson will return to court on June 7.

Stillwater man charged with domestic assault and rape returned to court

In January, Adam Hall, 34, was charged with rape by instrumentation, domestic assault, and battery by strangulation, and domestic assault and battery, second and subsequent offense.

The court set bond at $75,000, and Hall posed that earlier this month. He appeared in court Tuesday on the arraignment docket. His court-appointed attorney Sarah Kennedy advised the court Hall posted a "large" bond, and he agreed to retain counsel.

His case was reset for June 7 for Hall to appear with his retained counsel.

Stillwater man charged with second-degree rape has case rescheduled

In September, Skylar Lee Hayes, 21, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Earlier reporting by the News Press said, at the forensic interview on March 12, the child disclosed engaging in sexual activity with Hayes. The affidavit said she told Hayes no, but Hayes denied that.

Hayes was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Since his case involved the victim being interviewed at the Saville Center, Thomas had to recuse herself from the case.

Hayes will now have his preliminary hearing on June 14 before Judge Michael Kulling.