COURT ROUNDUP: Stillwater woman charged with crimes against nature

Mar. 17—A Stillwater woman was charged Thursday in Payne County District Court with possession of child pornography and crimes against nature.

Danielle Marie Carr, 28, was booked into the Payne County Jail with a $20,000 bond.

Stillwater Detective Stephanie Wheeler wrote in the probable cause affidavit that she received a cyber tip in January.

"The social media website MediaLab/Kik reported that an individual had sent apparent child sexual abuse material," she wrote in the affidavit.

Wheeler alleged in the affidavit that 18 files of child sexual abuse material were sent using Kik messenger in November.

She presented Judge Stephen Kistler with a search warrant for the social media account and a Title 18 request for the Suddenlink IP address, and both were approved.

"While reviewing the photographs and pictures, I located two more child sexual abuse materials," Wheeler wrote. "I also located 3 photographs involving a possibly a Blue Heeler Dog."

The affidavit said there was photographic evidence of the dog in a sexual situation with a human.

Carr appeared in court Thursday and was appointed Virginia Banks as her court-appointed attorney. She entered into a not guilty plea and is scheduled on the preliminary hearing docket in April.

Stillwater man charged in January police pursuit

Carlos Javier Lopez, the man accused of fleeing Stillwater police after allegedly leaving a known drug house, appeared on the preliminary hearing docket.

Lopez was charged with seven counts of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of running a roadblock, and one count of attempting to elude a police officer in January.

On March 7, he appeared via video before Judge Katherine Thomas and requested a preliminary hearing date for April 11.

Bond is still set at $250,000, and he was appointed Jodie Gage as his attorney.

Stillwater man charged in fatal February collision

Jose Armando Rodriguez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. In February, Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a report that said Rodriguez had crashed his truck. Three people witnessed the crash and stopped to help when his vehicle was hit by another driver, causing it to hit two of the three pedestrians.

Story continues

Cindy Stemple, who was trapped underneath the vehicle, died a few days later in the hospital from her injuries.

Rodriguez requested court-appointed counsel and received Royce Hobbs as his representation. Bond was initially set at $20,000, but on March 1, it increased to $85,000.

A preliminary hearing date was requested for May 25.