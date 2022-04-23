Court roundup: Whitehall man convicted of murder for shooting neighbor in noise dispute

Franklin County Common Pleas Court

A jury found a Whitehall man guilty on Friday for murdering his neighbor over a noise dispute on Mother's Day two years ago.

Clifford Patterson, 42, faces 18 years to life in prison at his scheduled sentencing in May following his conviction on two counts of murder in the May 10, 2020 shooting death of 37-year-old Dion Lamarr.

After an argument over loud noise and music escalated between the two neighbors on Fountain Lane, Patterson shot Lamarr four times, including twice in the back.

The four-day trial included testimony from Lamarr's girlfriend and another witness who lived in the apartment complex.

The jury decided not to convict Patterson on the most serious charge of aggravated murder, which would have required the prosecution to prove prior calculation and design on Patterson's part.

Here are the outcomes of other recent Franklin County Common Pleas Court cases involving suspects in Columbus homicides:

Man gets 30-35 years for killing teen

Kaishawn Watts, 24, of the Near East Side, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder in the fatal August 2020 shooting of 17-year-old Perniel Hook, who was a passenger in a car at the time.

Watts was sentenced the same day to a minimum prison sentence of 30 years with a maximum of 35 years.

The incident began in the 800 block of South Weyant Avenue near Watts’ residence, and at least six shots were fired at the intersection of East Livingston and Zettler Avenues.

The driver of the car Hook was in traveled west on East Livingston Avenue, trying to get him to a hospital. The driver eventually stopped at East Livingston and Linwood avenues on the South Side so medics could take Hook to a hospital, where he died the next day,police said.

Co-defendant Alexis Allison, 25, of the South Side, who was driving the car Watts was in at the time, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Allison is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

30-year sentence for woman in double shooting that left one dead

Sandra Beall, 29, of the East Side, was sentenced this week to 30 years to life in prison for aggravated murder and felonious assault in connection with a double shooting in January 2021.

Police say Beall shot 39-year-old Reginal Byrd, of the Far East Side, and 22-year-old James Mims, of the Southeast Side, in the 4900 block of Bottlebrush Drive on the Southeast Side. Byrd died at a hospital.

Northeast Side man to serve 17 years for 2019 killing

Abukar Khamis, 22, of the Northeast Side, is serving a 17-year sentence in prison on a sentence handed down March 24 after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault for the fatal shooting of Muhsin Yusuf in November 2019.

Yusuf, 22, was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Northtowne Boulevard on the Northeast Side, police said. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died.

Another man, Mahdi Hassan Mohamed, whom police originally charged in connection with the murder, had charges against him dismissed in 2019.

Woman gets probation in fatal shooting of her sister

Anjoure Lawrence, 38, of the East Side, was sentenced last month to two years of probation for fatally shooting her sister, 32-year-old Sade Garner in February 2019.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting, which occurred following an argument between the two women outside a home on the 3100 block of 16th Avenue on the East Side.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gun violence leads to prison sentencings in Franklin County court