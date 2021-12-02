Court to rule today on legal battle between Duchess of Sussex and Mail on Sunday over letter to father

Gareth Davies
·2 min read
The Duchess of Sussex - Caitlin Ochs/Reuters
The Duchess of Sussex - Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

The Court of Appeal will give its ruling on the latest stage of a legal battle between the Duchess of Sussex and the publisher of The Mail On Sunday over a letter to her estranged father.

The duchess, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced parts of a "personal and private" letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.

However, ANL brought an appeal and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued the case should go to a trial on Meghan's claims against the publisher - including breach of privacy and copyright.

Three senior judges will give their decision on the appeal at 10am on Thursday.

Judges Sir Geoffrey Vos, Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Bean were told that 585 out of 1,250 words had been republished in the five articles.

Meghan's barristers argued that the letter was "deeply personal" and "self-evidently was intended to be kept private".

In her written evidence, Meghan denied she thought it likely that her father would leak the letter, but "merely recognised that this was a possibility".

Jason Knauf, former communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claimed in a witness statement that Meghan wrote the letter with the understanding that it could be leaked.

He said she sent him an early draft of the letter and had written: "Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice, but please do let me know if anything stands out for you as a liability."

In further texts released by the court, the duchess can be seen expressing her frustration about the response of the royal family, describing them as "constantly berating" Harry.

The Court of Appeal also heard that Mr Knauf provided information to the authors of the biography Finding Freedom - Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand - leading to Meghan apologising for forgetting about e-mails she had sent to Mr Knauf when she gave her original evidence to the court.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Royal Family's Christmas Pudding Recipe Looks Delicious—and Can Be Made Ahead of Time

    The Windsors' chefs shared their method for baking the traditional dessert.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell defense attacks actor accuser's account

    Ghislaine Maxwell's defense attorneys sought Wednesday to undermine a key accuser’s allegation that the British socialite helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse the woman for years, starting when she was 14. The trial witness, who has said she's using the pseudonym “Jane” to protect her 22-year acting career, had testified in graphic detail on Tuesday about the alleged encounters in the 1990s, portraying Maxwell as an active participant. During a methodical cross examination, defense attorney Laura Menninger confronted the woman with FBI documents from 2019 and 2020, saying she had told the government her memory was foggy on whether Maxwell was present when Epstein molested her and on whether she ever touched her.

  • Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Abide By This Smart Co-Parenting Rule

    Co-parenting is always challenging, but for engaged celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who are constantly in the limelight, blending a family can prove a little extra challenging. This is especially true when it comes to dealing with each other’s exes. Barker shares 18-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife and […]

  • Sandra Bullock Sheds Light on the Reality of Adopting Through Foster Care: 'You're in the Judgment Cage'

    In her latest movie, The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock plays a woman who is forced to confront the reality of life beyond a 20-year prison sentence. And while Bullock herself doesn’t have real-life experience with handling such a markedly challenging transition in her own life, she hopes the film will help spark conversation about a topic […]

  • New Book Claims Queen Elizabeth Purposefully Removed Photo of Sussexes in Christmas Snub

    Queen Elizabeth reportedly removed a photo of the Sussexes in a Christmas snub, a new book claims. Get all the details from a source right this way.

  • Will travel bans help against Omicron?

    Experts are divided over whether new travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. will actually help stem the spread of the troubling new variant.

  • N.Korea's Kim warns of 'very giant struggle' next year to boost economy

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country must be prepared for a "very giant struggle" next year to continue to make progress in areas including defence, agriculture and construction, state media reported on Thursday. Kim made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker's Party's politburo, which decided to hold a plenary meeting of the committee next month. Kim said that while the country still faces economic difficulties, the party has had success in pushing to meet policy targets and implementing the five-year economic he unveiled early this year, the official KCNA news agency said.

  • A British journalist says the royal family is 'safe' from media scrutiny 'as long as they are dull' and have 'a boring life'

    Ian Hislop said on the BBC documentary "The Princes and the Press" that royals are safe when their lifestyle involves "dogs and horses and Scotland."

  • Mark Our Words, This Will Be The #1 Home Trend Of 2022

    In 2019, you were obsessed with all things modern farmhouse ; it would take just one episode of HGTV’s Fixer...

  • Philippines activists push new petition seeking Marcos election ban

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the early frontrunner for the Philippines presidency, was hit by another formal complaint on Thursday, as longtime opponents of his powerful family pile pressure on authorities to disqualify him from elections next year. The activists' petition is part of a flurry of complaints designed to sideline Marcos, a career politician and son and namesake of the notorious dictator who was driven from power by a 1986 people's uprising. It was among at least six lodged with election authorities and is centred on his 1995 conviction for failing to pay income tax or file tax returns while in public office from 1982 to 1985, which carries a lifetime election ban.

  • Revealed: how Sidney Powell could be disbarred for lying in court for Trump

    The former lawyer filed cases across America for the former president, hoping to overturn the results of the 2020 election Sidney Powell, former lawyer for Donald Trump, misrepresented her cases to the courts. Photograph: Nathan Posner/REX/Shutterstock Sidney Powell, the former lawyer for Donald Trump who filed lawsuits across America for the former president, hoping to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has on several occasions represented to federal courts that people were

  • First confirmed Omicron variant of COVID-19 found in the U.S.

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant has been detected in California.

  • Reese Witherspoon Posts Hilarious Tribute to Zoë Kravitz on Her 33rd Birthday

    "Listen Kravitz: this deal where I tell you what's cool and then you go out and act like it's your idea has got to stop," Reese Witherspoon jokingly wrote on Instagram

  • 'I just ran out of steam': Johanna Konta retires from tennis at age of 30

    Johanna Konta has announced her retirement from professional tennis. The 30-year-old, who won four titles on the WTA Tour, said she had "run out of steam" after a tough final season of a career which put British women's tennis back on the map.

  • Windsor Castle Is Decorated for Christmas, and It's Beautiful

    Plus, costumes worn by the Queen and Princess Margaret as teenagers during wartime Christmas pantomimes are on display.

  • Aemetis to provide American Airlines with sustainable aviation fuel in 7-year deal valued at more than $1.1 billion

    Aemetis Inc. said Wednesday it has entered an agreement with American Airlines Group Inc. to provide it with 280 million gallons of its sustainable aviation fuel in a seven-year deal with a value of more than $1.1 billion. The Cupertino, Calif.-based Aemetis will provide blended fuel, which has significant environmental benefits over regulator petroleum jet fuel. The deal is part of American's goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Aemetis shares jumped 9% premarket and have gained

  • Kourtney Kardashian Packed on the PDA With Travis Barker in a Tiny Bikini

    It's always hot girl summer in Palm Springs.

  • Japan Prince Akishino blasts Japanese media, the internet for 'slander' of his daughter Mako

    Japanese Crown Prince Akishino spoke out in a surprisingly candid manner against the negative tabloid and media coverage of his daughter, former Princess Mako, and her husband. Crown Prince Akishino, brother to the current emperor of Japan, criticized the media during a press conference commemorating his 56 birthday. "If you read the tabloids, well — I'm not sure how to say this exactly — but there's a lot of things in there that are fabricated, although there are also some opinions we should listen to,” the Crown Prince told reporters.

  • Donald Trump: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is being 'disrespectful' to the Queen

    Donald Trump has accused the Duchess of Sussex of being "disrespectful" to the Queen and the royal family.

  • Investigator in Wisconsin 2020 election review tried to overturn Biden win

    Ron Heuer, one of the investigators in the election review ordered by the GOP-led Wisconsin Assembly, was involved in two failed lawsuits to overturn Biden's 2020 victory.