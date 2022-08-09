Court Rules Democrats Can Have Donald Trump's Tax Returns

Democrats in Congress can have copies of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, a federal court ruled Tuesday, concluding a legal fight that’s dragged on for years.

Democrats initially requested the returns in 2019 under a federal law granting certain congressional committees any private tax information they formally request from the IRS.

The Trump administration defied the request, and Democrats asked a federal court to intervene. A Trump-appointed judge declined to rule on the merits of the case, but after Joe Biden assumed control of the White House, the Treasury Department reversed its position.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that complying with the request wouldn’t violate Trump’s rights.

“We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately,” Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee said in a tweet Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

