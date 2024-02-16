Court rules that Florida should not be allowed to issue wetland dredge and fill permits

A district court judge ruled Friday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acted illegally when it gave Clean Water Act permitting over to the state of Florida.

"After considering these requests and weighing the seriousness of the defects as well as the potential disruptive consequences of vacatur (vacating), the Court concludes that the appropriate remedy is to VACATE the EPA’s approval of Florida’s assumption application," the ruling from the Washington, D.C. court reads.

The state took over what is known as the Clean Water Act, Section 404 permitting in 2020, and environmental groups were highly critical of the change as they feared the state would lose key wetlands and protected species habitat.

"I think this ruling shows states can't use assumption of the Clean Water Act to bypass endangered species review," said Elise Bennett, senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the petitioners. "The court found the consultation wasn't done appropriately to ensure the survival of species in Florida. That's the thing we've been concerned about since the beginning. It's such a big day to have a court say what we've been saying all along."

That means that potentially hundreds of permits the state issued over the past several years were improperly reviewed; and although the ruling likely won't impact projects that already have a Florida permit dredge and fill permit, many major projects in the pipeline may be stalled for further review in the wake of this ruling.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was not available for comment Friday.

DEP spokeswoman Alexandra Kuchta said in February of 2023 that more than 1,500 Section 404 permits had been issued by the agency at that point, with 145 applications being denied.

Other petitioners include Defenders of Wildlife, the Sierra Club, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the Florida Wildlife Federation, Miami Waterkeeper and St. Johns Riverkeeper.

They say taking over the permitting program was the state's way of getting around protections for endangered and threatened species.

Why are panthers protected under the Clean Water Act?

Projects that dredge and fill wetlands also impact the species that use those wetlands, which is why animals like the panther have protections under the Clean Water Act.

The ruling may impact major developments, like the proposed Kingston project along Corkscrew Road in eastern Lee County.

"The Bellmar (Collier County) and Kingston projects, as well as any pending or future projects that may affect endangered and threatened species anywhere in the state of Florida, cannot receive their permit through Florida’s flawed program," said Amber Crooks, environmental resource policy manager for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

A snail kite soars over a wetland at CREW Flint Pen Strand east of Bonita Springs on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. A Washington, D.C. court ruled Friday that the state of Florida should not have the authority to issue wetland dredge and fill permits that impact protected species.

Joe Cameratta, CEO of Cameratta Companies, the developer of Kingston, said this ruling will shut down parts of Florida's development industry.

"Anybody that's got any species, from a bonneted bat to an indigo snake to the Florida panther will be impacted," he said. "So basically you just shut down the development industry. I guess that's good news for environmental groups."

Cameratta said he followed the rules and regulations, and that his project is likely offline for a few years.

"I'll just see what kind of new rules I have to play by," he said. "I played by the original rules, and who knows, maybe the property doesn't even get developed. We were just about ready to get our permits and they just stopped it. If you don't have a set of rules to follow, you have chaos."

Some of those areas were extensively used, telemetry shows, by Florida panther 255, a patriarch of 10 years and sire of dozens of kittens.

Panther 255 was hit and killed by a car last month, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that the Kingston development will result in the death of up to 23 big cats a year.

That's between 10% and 20% of the entire population, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates.

Critic: state permitting is 'flawed'

That project, if approved, will generate an estimated 94,000 vehicle trips per day in that region of the county.

"A lot of projects have been given permits in this flawed process," Crook said. "So for projects like Bellmar, Kingston, Rural Lands West, they were in the cue and there is verbiage in the judges' opinion where he specifically called out Kingston and said because they may impact species the state can’t issue a permit through the state’s flawed work-around."

The issue has been brewing for years as former state employees openly discussed the takeover at public meetings.

Jeff Littlejohn, who was deputy secretary and retired from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in 2014, said that the state was trying even then to take over a portion of the wetland dredge and fill process from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"I’m hearing anecdotally that applications are way up, and I think that’s increased development and Florida's macro economic issues," Littlejohn said in 2021, months after the state took over the permitting process. "(This will) speed up the projects because those projects need permits. And with a project where the state is in the lead role, they would benefit from having one-stop permitting."

Water quality advocates were glad to hear of the ruling as well.

Calusa Waterkeeper Emeritus John Cassani said many of the flawed permits were issued for Southwest Florida.

"Lee and Collier have led the state in applications that involve wetland destination and the damage that has already been done is quite significant" Cassani said. "And when the wetlands don’t function as they should on the landscape, you see water quality decline as a result. We need to get back to some reasonable form of permitting that protects our wetlands."

