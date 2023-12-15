Court rules mayor cannot stop Polish truckers' protest on border - PAP

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Polish mayor may not ban truckers from holding a protest in his commune, a court ruled on Friday, which means a blockade at the Jahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine may restart, PAP news agency reported.

Polish drivers have been blocking several crossings with Ukraine since Nov. 6, demanding that the EU reinstate a system whereby Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truckers to enter Ukraine.

The blockade was temporarily lifted this week after a local mayor had taken action to stop it because he feared it would hurt local jobs.

On Friday, the District Court in Lublin overturned the mayor's decision prohibiting the gathering of truckers, which means that carriers can start protesting again from Monday, PAP reported.

Protesters said they are going to renew the protest at Dorohusk as soon as possible

"Of course, we are planning to, we are just waiting for the verdict to become final, either tomorrow or on Monday", Tomasz Borkowski, leader of the Committee to Protect Transporters and Transport Employers, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Peter Graff)