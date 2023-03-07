Court rules Petersburg man was not defending himself in violent attack on elderly landlord

RICHMOND – A state court has dismissed a Petersburg man’s claim that he acted in self-defense when he was convicted of malicious wounding for beating his elderly landlord.

In an opinion released Tuesday, the Virginia Court of Appeals upheld the Petersburg Circuit Court’s finding that Deshon Scott’s testimony "does not add up” and questioned Scott’s mental state “that may be affecting his ability to tell his story.” Evidence presented during the trial supports that “Scott acted maliciously” in injuring the 71-year-old victim, the appellate court stated.

Scott was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 20 months suspended in the Nov. 22, 2019 attack that court records indicated left the victim with bouts of memory loss and unstable balance that he did not have prior to being injured.

According to testimony presented at the trial, Scott attacked the victim during breakfast, hitting him in the head with an unidentified object, then knocking him down and kicking him in the back. The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe brain hemorrhaging, and multiple skull and facial fractures.

At his trial, Scott contended that the elderly man was the aggressor. He claimed the landlord was drunk at the time of the incident and had been exposing his genitals to Scott and later asked to see Scott’s private parts. Scott said he elbowed the victim after being charged at with a wine bottle, later changing that testimony to include a golf club. He also maintained the victim’s head injuries were the result of him falling twice and striking a door.

The Court of Appeals disagreed with Scott’s claim that he did not intend to "maim, disfigure, disable or kill” as the malicious-wounding statute states.

Scott, now 44, is being held at the Green Rock Correctional Center in Pittsylvania County. He is eligible for release in 2033, according to state Department of Corrections records.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics.

