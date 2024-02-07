Court rules that refusing to mask during pandemic is not protected by First Amendment

TRENTON — A federal court ruled this week that refusing to wear masks to school board meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic was not protected free speech under the First Amendment.

Two New Jersey residents filed claims to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and said they faced retaliation from school officials, school board members and police in Freehold Township and Cranford after they refused to wear masks to school board meetings while mask mandates were in place.

George Falcone of Freehold Township and Gwyneth Murray-Nolan of Cranford, Union County, argued they had free speech rights expressed by their refusal to wear masks to school board meetings, despite state rules at the time that required – with a few exceptions – universal masking on school property.

Falcone argued that Freehold school and police officials retaliated against him in February 2022 for exercising his First Amendment rights. Falcone was issued a summons for defiant trespass after he refused to wear a mask at a school board meeting. He also claimed he was deprived of his right to speak after the board canceled a second meeting when he again attended the meeting without a mask.

A lower court had previously determined Falcone did not have standing to sue Freehold officials, but the Third Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision on Monday and sent the case back to the lower court.

In a similar case, Murray-Nolan told the appeals court that she was retaliated against in Cranford after she attended a school board meeting in January 2022 without a mask in protest. Like Falcone, Murray-Nolan was arrested at a subsequent February meeting and charged with defiant trespass after not wearing a mask a second time, according to the court.

While she argued that not wearing a mask was politically protected free speech, the court said otherwise.

"A question shadowing suits such as these is whether there is a First Amendment right to refuse to wear a protective mask as required by valid health and safety orders put in place during a recognized public health emergency," the court wrote in Monday's opinion. "Like all courts to address this issue, we conclude there is not."

The court's ruling fell in line with other similar legal decisions that found that masks were not a political symbol, but rather safety devices and protective equipment.

The court wrote in its decision: "To combat COVID-19, people wear it (a mask) to curb the spread of an airborne disease. Skeptics are free to – and did – voice their opposition through multiple means, but disobeying a masking requirement is not one of them. One could not, for example, refuse to pay taxes to express the belief that 'taxes are theft.' Nor could one refuse to wear a motorcycle helmet as a symbolic protest against a state law requiring them."

The appeals court noted that Murray-Nolan's arrest followed repeated warnings about wearing a mask to two meetings. In its decision, the court affirmed the lower court's dismissal of her complaint.

The court wrote in its opinion: "Amid valid government-mandated health and safety measures, refusing to wear a face mask is not expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment."

In March 2022, just weeks after Falcone and Murray-Nolan were issued summonses for refusing to mask at school meetings, Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the mandatory mask mandates in schools and daycares.

