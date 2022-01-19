Court rules Warmbier family should get $240,000 in seized North Korean assets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


A court has ruled that the family of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died in 2017 after being imprisoned in North Korea, should be awarded more than $240,000 in seized North Korean assets.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn ruled that Cynthia and Frederick Warmbier, Otto Warmbier's parents, should receive $240,336.41 in funds, according to a court document filed last week.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York said the funds should be seized from the Korea Kwangson Banking Corp. (KKBC) after both North Korea and the bank did not respond to previous court orders and notices, according to The Washington Post. The most recent missed deadline was reportedly Jan. 10.

"Neither North Korea nor KKBC has appeared in this action or filed any objections or responses to the petition for turnover within the applicable time periods," Kahn wrote, according to the Post.

The court determined that the KKBC was an agent of the state, the Post reported. The court also instructed the Office of the State Comptroller in New York to transfer the money it has to Warmbier's estate "on a final basis," the newspaper reported.

Warmbier arrived in Pyongyang at the end of 2015 when he was a 21-year-old student at the University of Virginia. He traveled to North Korea with a tourism group as he was making his way to a study abroad program in Hong Kong, but was eventually arrested at the Pyongyang airport for tearing down a propaganda poster in a hotel in 2016.

The student was convicted on charges connected to the incident, which North Korea considered to be a "hostile act against the state," according to the Post.

Warmbier took part in what appeared to be an arranged news conference in North Korea a month later, where he "confessed" to the "preplanned" crime of attempting to take a propaganda poster. He received a sentence of 15 years in prison with hard labor.

The student later entered a coma. In 2017 he was evacuated to the U.S., still in a coma, and died six days later at a hospital in Ohio.

The Trump administration played a role in his release, but then-President Trump sparked backlash when he told reporters that he did not believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un played a role in Warmbier's treatment while he was being held hostage.

Trump sought to clarify his comments days later, writing in a tweet that he held North Korea "responsible" for Warmbier's "mistreatment and death."

Warmbier's parents sued North Korea following Otto's death, and a district judge ultimately determined that the country was liable for $501 million in damages.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge awards Otto Warmbier's parents $240,000 seized from a North Korean bank

    The money is partial payment toward the more than $501 million a judge ordered North Korea to pay Fred and Cindy Warmbier of Wyoming in 2018.

  • Otto Warmbier's family awarded $240K from seized North Korean assets

    The family of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korea for 17 months and died in 2017 shortly after being returned to the U.S. in a coma, was awarded more than $240,000 in seized assets from Pyongyang, a New York federal court ruled.Why it matters: The payment is part of a $500 million wrongful death lawsuit, in which Warmbier's family alleged that North Korea took him hostage, tortured him and was responsible for his death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • Afghanistan tops list of dangerous countries for Christians, ending North Korea's 20-year reign

    Afghanistan tops list of dangerous countries for Christians, ending North Korea's 20-year reign

  • Ten DR Congo prisoners sentenced for mass rapes in jail

    Some female inmates fell pregnant and contracted sexually transmitted infections after 2020 assaults.

  • Mickey Mouse who? Disney's Figment popcorn bucket becomes an in-demand souvenir

    Hello hello, and welcome back to this week's dose of Theme Park News! How does one even begin to retell the biggest story of the past week? Well, let's just say it'll require a little imagination…and some explaining. Here goes nothing! FIGMENT'S NEW REALITY The biggest thing to happen at Disney World this week is a popcorn-holding purple dragon. Yes, fan-favorite Figment caused quite a stir in the national news cycles last week when lines stretched across Epcot as fans patiently waited up to sev

  • Ivanka’s apartment and Eric’s 500 pleas of the fifth: Inside Letitia James’ damning Trump report

    New York’s attorney general said her office had uncovered ‘significant evidence’ of fraud, writes Eric Garcia

  • Analysis-High U.S. meat prices: packer profiteering or capacity crunch?

    The Biden administration is targeting a small group of meat packers for high beef, pork and poultry prices that it says are squeezing consumers and fueling inflation, arguing that they are abusing their market power. The U.S. meatpacking industry is dominated by a few global companies which say prices reflect a surge in demand, pandemic-constrained supplies, and rising costs for labor and transportation. "I think there's probably some truth on both sides," said David Anderson, a livestock economist at Texas A&M University, about the White House's battle with meat processors.

  • Intel orders ASML system for well over $340 million in quest for chipmaking edge

    Intel has placed the first order with ASML for a new, advanced chipmaking tool that will cost "significantly" more than $340 million, as semiconductor manufacturers look to get ahead in a booming industry. Alongside better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, ASML said on Wednesday it had received orders for five of its next- generation lithography machines, plus an order for an even newer model that is still being designed. In a separate joint statement, the companies said Intel was the buyer.

  • Know Your Team - Korea

    Get to know the squad representing Korea for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Christian group in Boston flag dispute

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared inclined to rule in favor of a Christian group that sued on free speech grounds over a refusal by Boston officials to fly a flag bearing the image of a cross at City Hall in a challenge backed by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration. The justices heard oral arguments in an appeal by the group, Camp Constitution, and its director, Harold Shurtleff, over Boston's 2017 denial of their application to raise the Christian cross flag due to concerns that it could appear as an unconstitutional government endorsement of a particular religion. The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has taken an expansive view of religious rights and has been increasingly receptive to arguments that governments are acting with hostility toward religion.

  • Judge denies reduction, reconsideration of Alex Murdaugh's $7 million bond

    Judge Alison Renee Lee denied a motion for a bond reduction for suspended South Carolina attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh.

  • Browns DT McDowell arrested in Fla. in attack on officer

    Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who was given a second chance by the team after serving jail time, was arrested Monday in Florida on charges of beating a police officer and public exposure. Police in Deerfield Beach, Florida, said they were responding to a “naked male walking near a school” when an officer approached McDowell, who was sitting on a curb, according to the arrest report. The officer said McDowell stood up, uttered an obscenity at him and “charged at me full speed with a closed fist.”

  • CHP recovers $185,000 worth of stolen merchandise

    The CHP's Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered stolen merchandise estimated at $185,000, including from the high-end Union Square heist

  • Taste: The Dakotas' best-kept food secret? It's knoephla soup

    Knoephla is personal. This is a basic recipe, but I feel like every family has put their own spin on it.

  • This historic estate is on brink of destruction in Virginia — unless a buyer steps up

    According to The Washington Post, Union soldiers set up camp at the property during the Civil War.

  • 74-Year-Old Black Woman Exonerated for the Murder of Her Niece After Spending 27 Years in Prison

    We’re only one month into the new year, and we’ve already seen some daunting cases of wrongful convictions being vacated after exonerees have already spent decades in prison.

  • Amber Portwood Says She Doesn't Think She's a 'Good Mom' in Teen Mom: Family Reunion Sneak Peek

    "Sometimes I don't feel like I am a mom," Amber Portwood says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Teen Mom: Family Reunion

  • Otto Porter Jr.

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:

  • Sanders open to supporting primary challengers against Manchin and Sinema

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) thinks there's a "good chance" Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will face challenges in future Democratic primaries and says he would be open to supporting their opponents. Asked about the likelihood of Manchin and Sinema being challenged by other Democrats, Sanders indicated he thinks "there's a very good chance" of that happening, though he observed "it's up to the people of those states."...

  • North Korea: Tactical guided missiles fired in latest test

    North Korea says it conducted a test-firing of “tactical guided missiles” in its fourth round of missile launches this month