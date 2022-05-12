Court rules Wilmington was justified in firing police officer for racist remarks

Former Wilmington Police Officer James B. "Brian" Gilmore in 2014. Gilmore was fired in June after recordings of conversations between Gilmore and two officers that included violent and racist language came to light.

A New Hanover County judge has upheld the 2020 firing of a Wilmington police officer for making racially-charged remarks in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd.

James Brian Gilmore was fired from the Wilmington Police Department in June 2020 along with officers Michael "Kevin" Piner and Jesse Moore II after recordings surfaced of their racist and violent conversations. The exchanges, which made national news, were accidentally recorded by Piner's in-car camera and discovered by a supervisor during a routine audit.

Gilmore's comments have been viewed by some as less egregious than those of Piner and Moore, who repeatedly used racist language and discussed shooting Black people.

In a recorded conversation with Piner, Gilmore talked about a video of white people on their knees “worshiping Blacks” and another video in which a “fine-looking white girl and this punk little pretty boy (are) bowing down and kissing their toes.”

Gilmore then says to Piner, “How many times have I told you? It’s almost like they think they’re their own God."

While speaking to Gilmore, Piner called fellow officer Michael Scott, an African-American, “bad news” and a “piece of (expletive).” Piner then alludes to violence against Scott, saying, “Let’s see how his boys take care of him when (expletive) gets rough, see if they don’t put a bullet in his head."

In transcripts released by the Wilmington Police Department, Gilmore doesn't take issue with comments made by Piner. As part of this week's ruling, new transcripts of the officers' conversations were made public.

In July 2020, Gilmore appealed his firing to the Wilmington Civil Service Commission, a governmental body that has the power to reinstate police officers or firefighters fired by the city. The five-member commission upheld Gilmore's firing, and he appealed the ruling to the New Hanover County Superior Court.

An opinion issued Tuesday by Superior Court Judge R. Kent Harrell states Gilmore's claims that the Wilmington Civil Service Commission decision was reached through unlawful procedure, didn't have substantial evidence and violated his constitutional rights are without merit.

In the opinion, Harrell moves through each of Gilmore's claims, addressing them with case law and evidence from the review process.

Former Wilmington Police Officer James B. "Brian" Gilmore circa 2000. Gilmore was fired in June after recordings of conversations between Gilmore and two officers that included violent and racist language came to light. [STARNEWS FILE]

For instance, Gilmore claimed the city of Wilmington and the Civil Service Commission infringed on his rights of free speech and religious freedom.

This week's ruling rejects that, saying that in order to determine whether a public employee has been properly discharged for engaging in speech requires the court to balance the interests of the employee, as a citizen, and the state, as an employer.

The ruling states Gilmore's conversation, although held privately, related to the George Floyd protests and riots and their impact on law enforcement.

"They are therefore matters of public concern," the ruling concludes.

The ruling also states Gilmore's words had the potential to interfere with his relationship to his coworkers, his job performance and could hurt the overall reputation of the police department.

The only error made in the commission's consideration of the appeal, the court ruled, was taking into account a letter written on July 2, 2020 by New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David that declared Gilmore was considered "Giglio impaired," meaning he "could no longer be called as a witness in a criminal prosecution" and therefore "could no longer be employed as a police officer," according to the ruling.

Although relevant, the letter "does not comply with the due process requirements for this proceeding ... " and shouldn't have been considered, according to the opinion. The court did not consider the letter in its review of the proceedings.

"The decision was not in excess of the statutory authority or jurisdiction of the commission, was made upon lawful procedure and was not affected by errors of law sufficient to change the outcome," the ruling concludes. "The decision of the Wilmington Civil Service Commission is therefore affirmed."

