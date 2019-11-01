Court ruling could throw impeachment timeline into disarray

WASHINGTON — Even as House Democrats on Thursday ratified an impeachment resolution against President Trump, a federal judge has potentially slowed the brisk pace of the inquiry by declining to rule on whether a key witness needed to testify before the House of Representatives.

Instead, he gave all relevant parties several more weeks to prepare their arguments. That raised the prospect that public hearings on the president’s conduct could drag on into the Christmas holiday season, a scenario many in the Democratic leadership had once hoped to avoid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has sought to make impeachment a quick, tightly controlled affair. On Friday, she told Bloomberg News that she expects public hearings to begin this month, though she added that there is still no fixed timetable and that the case against the president “has to be ironclad.”

The decision in question came in the chambers of Richard Leon, a judge in D.C. federal district court, in a case known as Kupperman v. House of Representatives. That case will now be decided, at the earliest, after Dec. 10 when the judge has scheduled oral arguments, potentially depriving Democrats of the opportunity to have key witnesses testify in public before the holiday season begins — and impeachment fatigue potentially sets in.

“People are nervous about not going public [with hearings] before Thanksgiving,” said one member of Congress directly involved in the impeachment process, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive deliberations.

The thinking, according to that legislator, is that Democrats need to maintain momentum by launching public hearings detailing their case for impeaching Trump in the weeks running up to Thanksgiving. That would give American voters something to discuss — and presumably debate — over the Thanksgiving holiday, helping to build public support for impeachment.

Leon’s lack of a ruling on Thursday afternoon will at least partially complicate such efforts.

The plaintiff, Charles Kupperman, was until recently a top official on the National Security Council in the Trump administration. He served as a deputy to John Bolton, the former national security adviser. After Bolton was fired by Trump, Kupperman briefly served as the acting national security adviser, and then left the administration.

Kupperman is a potentially critical witness in the impeachment inquiry, because he listened in on the July 25 call between Trump and new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During that call, Trump is alleged to have pressured Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and current presidential contender Joe Biden. Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that has allegedly engaged in corrupt practices.

Bolton is an even more important witness. A hard-core conservative hawk, Bolton — according to private testimony from others — was alarmed about the demands being put on the Ukrainians by Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, at one point comparing their activities to “a drug deal.” Bolton has been asked to testify behind closed doors next Thursday, but is considered unlikely to show up given the lack of a ruling on Kupperman’s case.

The House of Representatives subpoenaed Kupperman, but White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone instructed him not to testify before the impeachment panel, citing “constitutional immunity.”

Kupperman’s lawsuit in effect asks Judge Leon to decide which side is right — and whether Kupperman does need to testify. The original filing says that Kupperman lacks the constitutional authority to make that decision for himself. Unless a judge decides for him, the complaint reads, Kupperman will “effectively be forced to adjudicate the Constitutional dispute himself, and if he judges wrongly, he will inflict grave Constitutional injury on either the House or the President.”