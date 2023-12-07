Court says man made choice to fire lawyer

Dec. 7—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Randolph County man cannot argue that he should not have been allowed to represent himself at his 2022 trial on child pornography charges because the judge warned him about doing it, the N.C. Court of Appeals said in a ruling Tuesday.

Ronald Wayne Macon Jr., 34, of Climax, was convicted in May 2022 on 22 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to 15 to 43 years in prison.

According to court records cited in the appeals court's ruling, on May 7, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a tip to the State Bureau of Investigation of child pornography that had been uploaded, and investigators traced it to Macon's cellphone.

On June 11, 2020, Randolph County Sheriff's Office detectives went to Macon's home, where he admitted he had "all kinds of weird" sexual images on his phone, including "people with animals[,] older people[,] and younger people."

Macon was arrested the next day, and investigators found more than two dozen child pornography images on his phone.

Prosecutors offered Macon a plea deal in court in January 2022. Macon rejected it, and the judge warned Macon that if convicted on all charges he could face a maximum sentence amounting to 272 years in prison.

Macon replied, "I'm fully aware."

On the last day of Macon's trial, Macon essentially fired his court-appointed attorney to defend himself. The judge warned him that if convicted on all charges he could face 126 years in prison, which was incorrect.

Macon contended in his appeal that the judge's math error at his trial influenced his decision to represent himself, so he should be granted a new trial. The Court of Appeals rejected that argument.

"Defendant elected to proceed ... after learning that he may be incarcerated until the age of 158," the court wrote. "He articulates no reasoning for his implicit assertion that his decision ... would have been materially influenced by the possibility . . . that he would be incarcerated until age 304 instead."