Court says Shahadey must pay restitution

Dec. 18—A federal court has ordered former Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy Frank Shahadey to pay $80,500 in restitution to the Vigo County School Corp. despite an $88,000 payment from another participant in a scheme that bilked money from the school district.

The order issued Dec. 10 by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson in the Southern District of Indiana also lifts a stay on garnishment proceedings against Shahadey. Court records show Shahadey has paid only $4,075 toward his $80,500 restitution order.

Shahadey, who worked both as a deputy assigned to the school district and as a school security officer, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and the theft of government funds on Oct. 11, 2017, to resolve his federal case. Shahadey also served a 16-month sentence in federal prison.

The kickback scheme also involved VCSC facilities director Franklin Fennell and businessman Mike Pick. The scheme ran from early 2014 to October 2016.

The scheme involved inflated and false invoices for exterior maintenance work at VCSC locations, with the conspirators pocketing the difference.

In December 2017, Fennell was found guilty at trial on nine counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government property, and two counts of making false statements to FBI investigators. The court also ordered Fennell to pay restitution, with both Fennell and Shahadey sharing responsibility for $110,600 in restitution.

Pick was never a criminal defendant in the case. However, the VCSC filed a state civil action against Pick and his business, M&L Properties, as well as civil lawsuit co-defendants Shahadey and his wife Paula, and Franklin Fennell in February 2018.

Pick paid $88,000 in May 2019 to satisfy the state court's judgment against him and his business. The state civil action against Shahadey remains pending.

Shahadey later argued to the federal court that he should no longer have to pay restitution since Pick paid $88,000.

The VCSC responded that the restitution ordered by the federal court for Shahadey and Fennell is separate from the judgment against Pick.

The federal judge agreed that Pick's payment is separate from the federal restitution ordered from Shahadey and Fennell, and she granted the government's motion to resume garnishment against Shahadey.

